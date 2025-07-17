Revisit Prakash Raj's stellar performances on OTT before Special Ops Season 2 releases

Tamil actor Prakash Raj is all set to bring his A-game once again to Bollywood with Special Ops Season 2, which is releasing on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium on July 18. While you are waiting to watch the series, let's dive into his stellar performances that have impressed viewers. You can catch the Tamil hit Ghilli, the Hindi series Mukhbir: The Story of A Spy, and more that are all streaming on OTTplay Premium. A still of Prakash Raj from Special Ops 2

Prakash Raj's films and series on OTTplay Premium

Ghilli

Prakash Raj's versatility has been proven many times with his antagonist roles in both Bollywood and South films. One of them is definitely this Thalapathy Vijay-starrer. The veteran actor plays Muthu Pandi, a ruthless and powerful man, who clashes with Thalapathy Vijay's character, Saravanavelu. The film follows a young aspiring Kabaddi player who helps Dhanalakshmi as she runs away from her marriage to Muthu Pandi.

Singam

Another antagonist role of Prakash Raj that helped him garner critical acclaim. The actor plays Mayil Vaaganam, a notorious don who runs a criminal empire. The film's story revolves around the thrilling conflict between Mayil Vaaganam and Suriya's police officer character Durai Singam, who must bring the ruthless criminal to justice.

Anantham

In this Tamil family drama series, Prakash Raj played elderly man Venkatesan, while Aravinth Sundar played the younger version of the character. The series explores Venkatesan's life story with his family and other families who reside in the same house called 'Anantham'. Each episode focuses on an individual family and their unique story, spanning different time periods. The series also explores different genres, including tragedy, comedy, romance, and even horror.

Dhoni

Another Tamil comedy drama where Prakash Raj impressed the audiences with his character Subramaniam, highlighting the struggles of a middle-class government employee while raising his cricket-obsessed son, Karthik. Subramaniam is irritated with his son's obsession with cricket and poor academic performance. He wants Karthik to study MBA instead, leading to a clash between the two.

Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy

Prakash Raj amazed the viewers with his stellar performance as the intelligent officer Bhagat. Set against the backdrop of the Sino-India War during the 1960s, the Hindi series belongs to the spy-thriller genre. It tells the story of an Indian agent who has been transferred to Pakistan to gather crucial information and prevent the neighbouring country from launching an attack on India.