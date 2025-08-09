Rishab Shetty, Kichcha Sudeep condemn overnight razing of Vishnuvardhan's memorial: An explainer on the controversy

Kannada star Vishnuvardhan, who also acted in a few Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi movies, died at age 59 on 30 December 2009. The ‘Sahasa Simha’ died of a heart attack at the King's Court Hotel in Mysore. His last rites were performed with full state honours at Abhiman Studio in Bengaluru. On Saturday, fans woke up to the shocking news that a structure at his memorial had been razed on Thursday, with fans protesting at the studios on Friday. Vishnuvardhan was a popular actor in South Indian, particularly Kannada cinema.

Vishnuvardhan’s grave site razed

TNIE reported that the land in Abhiman Studios once belonged to the late Kannada actor Balakrishna. However, the current owner reportedly razed the structure at the memorial overnight with permission from the court and under police protection.

Film director Ravi Srivathsa, who recorded a video of the demolished structure, was quoted as saying, “This is my god’s (Vishnuvardhan) place, and it has been destroyed. The man who gave jobs and shelter to many has been treated this way.” Balakrishna’s daughter Geeta Bali alleged, “I learnt about it through the media and was shocked. My elder brother, Ganesh, was murdered last year. The person behind his murder is also involved in the demolition. Politicians are also involved.”

The memorial at Abhiman Studios included an 8-foot statue of Vishnuvardhan, which is now the bone of contention between the new owners and fans. Despite long-standing demand to preserve the site, the demolition has frustrated fans who called out the government, police, and the Film Chamber. According to a OneIndia report, a new memorial spread across 2.75 acres in Mysuru has been in development since 2020, with plans to showcase Vishnuvardhan’s personal belongings.

Kichcha Sudeep, Rishab Shetty condemn the razing of memorial

Kannada star Rishab Shetty on Saturday evening condemned the razing of Vishnuvardhan’s memorial overnight. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in Kannada, “What has happened in the case of Vishnuvardhan sir's memorial is condemnable. It has deeply hurt every fan who worships him wholeheartedly. In the case of a great actor of the state, such incidents are happening again and again, which is an insult to his personality and service to the arts. #VishnuSir #VishnuVardhan #Injustice #VishnuVardhanSmaraka.”

Kichcha Sudeep also condemned the move and wrote in a long note on X, “Sahasa Simha Vishnuvardhan represents an unending admiration and respect. The night before last, the destruction of his memorial feels as painful and distressing as if a temple of a god we have believed in and revered for years was shattered.”

He also added that many, including him, had asked authorities if they needed money to maintain the structure when the case was in the High Court. “We were ready for everything, I myself said so. Yet, the government didn’t pay attention to this, or perhaps, without providing a proper explanation to the court, without burying it in the ground, they said the memorial at the cremation site isn’t valid since there’s already a memorial in Mysore,” he added.

Sudeep also added that he will go to court, if need be, to appeal to the individual who owns the land to preserve at least a small portion of where Vishnuvardhan’s memorial once stood. “I am speaking as a fan of Vishnuvardhan, not as Kichcha. The pain is immense,” wrote Sudeep. The actor also posted a video reiterating the same in a video and questioning the move to demolish the memorial, and reiterating that he will stand up against it.

Dhruva Sarja said Vishnuvardhan does not need a memorial to immortalise him, but condemned the manner in which it was razed, writing, “There is no death for a true achiever, nor for art... Vishnu Appaji is immortal... Why does a person who has built a temple in the hearts of crores of Kannadigas need a memorial? Yet, in this land, such an insult to such an achiever is not right. It causes immense pain to the heart. There are many questions to ask upon hearing this, but as a Kannadiga and an artist, in this moment, I stand honestly with the fans of Vishnu Sir. I am waiting for your next move. Jai Kannadambe, Vishnu Dada is immortal…”

Vishnuvardhan's wife, Bharathi, and their two daughters, Keerthi and Chandana, are reportedly yet to comment on the controversy.