Rishab Shetty’s wife Pragathi gets emotional at Kantara Chapter 1 screening, actor hugs her

Actor-director Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has made its grand theatrical debut, turning the occasion into an emotional one for his family. During the screening, his wife, actor-designer Pragathi Shetty was seen breaking into tears after watching the audience’s reaction to the film. Rishab was seen consoling her with a warm hug, making it a heartfelt moment. Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 released in theatres on Thursday.

Rishab Shetty’s wife gets emotional

Rishab’s Kantara Chapter 1 released in theatres on Thursday (October 2). Several videos have surfaced on social media showing Rishab, whose involvement in the film goes far beyond acting, attending a screening of Kantara Chapter 1 alongside his wife.

One video captures an emotional moment when Rishab is thanking the audience for the overwhelming response, while the film’s credits roll in the background. It is during this moment when his wife Pragathi was seen getting emotional and crying. She was initially seen hugging Rishab from behind. Moments later, he gently turned her around, hugged her warmly, and comforted an emotional Pragathi, who is seen in a black saree.

In the video, Rishab is seen saying “thank you so much for your love”.

In another video, Rishab was seen giving a shoutout to the whole team who has worked on the film. The audience can be heard cheering for them all.

Directed by Rishab, the film is a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara. The story delves deeper into the origins of the mythological tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film. The film has opened to positive response as per the initial reaction on social media. “#KantaraChapter1 will be considered as one of the best movies of the decade… Pure goosebumps! A cinematic blend of folklore, faith & raw human spirit… A must & should watch movie,” one post read.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Alongside Rishab in the lead role, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. It is scheduled for release in cinemas on 2 October, where it will clash with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Set during the Kadamba dynasty in Karnataka, Kantara Chapter 1 explores the region’s rich cultural and architectural heritage. The film features one of Indian cinema’s most massive action sequences, involving over 500 fighters and 3,000 people across a sprawling 25-acre rugged landscape. The film has been released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.