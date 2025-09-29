Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 event in Chennai cancelled after 41 died in stampede at Vijay's rally

Actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty is all set to entertain fans with his upcoming movie, Kantara Chapter 1. A promotional event was scheduled to be held in Chennai on 30 September. However, the makers have now announced its cancellation in light of the tragic stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay’s rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which claimed at least 41 lives. Rishab Shetty directs and stars in Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to Kantara.

Why Kantara Chapter 1 Chennai event was cancelled

The makers of the film, Hombale Films, took to Instagram to issue a statement expressing their support for the families affected by the tragedy. The statement read, “In view of the recent unfortunate incident, we have decided to cancel our Kantara Chapter 1 promotional event scheduled in Chennai tomorrow. We believe this is a time for reflection and solidarity with those affected. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families impacted. We are grateful for your understanding and support, and we look forward to meeting our audience in Tamil Nadu at a more appropriate time.”

The caption of the post read, “Due to the recent unfortunate incident, we are cancelling the #KantaraChapter1 promotional event in Chennai tomorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. Thank you for your understanding. We look forward to meeting our audience in Tamil Nadu at a more appropriate time.”

The stampede occurred during Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam campaign rally in Karur, where thousands had gathered to see the actor-politician. As the crowd surged towards the barricades for a glimpse of him, chaos ensued, leading to a stampede. Several people fainted and were rushed to hospital. According to officials, 41 lives were lost in the incident. On Sunday, Vijay expressed grief and announced financial aid of ₹20 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹2 lakh each for the injured.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara. The story delves deeper into the origins of the mythological traditions and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film. The cast also includes Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 2 October and will clash with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.