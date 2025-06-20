RJ Mahvash claps back at trolls claiming ‘Yuzi bhai ne iska career bana diya’ in new video. Watch

RJ Mahvash has come out against trolls who have been targeting her with a recurring narrative that cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal "made her career" in a new video. Mahvash took to her social media and shared a detailed video describing her career milestones, much before her interactions with Chahal started getting attention. (Also read: Paparazzi tease RJ Mahvash about rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal, actor left blushing. Watch) RJ Mahvash has spoken against trolls in a new video.

Mahavash posts video clapping back at trolls

Mahvash took to her Instagram on Friday and posted a video with the caption, "Jab tak khud ke liye nahi bologe, koi tumhare liye nahi bolega (If you would not speak for yourself, nobody will speak for you)".

The video starts with Mahvash posting a screenshot of a comment, ‘Yuzi bhai ne iska career bana diya (Yuzi made her career)’ and her saying "2019 is industry me hu, aao isse pehle ka apna career dikhati hu (I have been here since 2019, let me show you my career)." The clip shows a montage about her debuting with a production house in 2023 and making the film, Section 108 with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The video then shows Mahvash tackling another comment that reads, ‘Cricket pitch tak pohach gayee abto to ye, cricket ke baare me kuch janti bhi hai ye (She has reached the cricket pitch, but does she know anything about the sport).’

Mahvash then says, "Jab tu paida bhi nahi hua tha na chotu, tab se cricket shows host kar rahi hu (I have been hosting cricket shows, before you were born). 2019 se I have been on the pitch, WhatsApp university ke forwarded messages mat paadha karo (I have been on the pitch since 2019, so stop getting your information from WhatsApp University's forwarded messages)"

The video then shows Mahvash with cricketers such as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Kaif, Shane Watson, and Harbhajan Singh.

Mahvash shows her awards

She then mocks another comment which read, 'bade bade logo ke sath milne lag gayi hai ye to Yuzi bhai ki wajah se (she has started to meet famous people because of Yuzi)'. The video then shows her pictures with superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan along with actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Kartik Aaryan, Vickey Kaushal and many more (with background narrative, 'This has been my life before').

Mahvash then talks about writing two books and also starring as a lead in the Amazon Prime series Pyaar Paisa Profit. Then comes a montage of Mahvash winning multiple awards, and in the background, she says, ‘Apne wardrobe me itne awards ki line mehnat se lagti hai bro, gold-digging se nahi (All the awards in my wardrobe are because of my hard work and not gold digging)’.

Mahvash talks about Chahal

Mahvash also clarified her friendship with cricketer Chahal and said that she will never back down from supporting a friend. "As far as Yuzi is concerned, I am super-proud of him. Me poori duniya me chilla chilla ke bolungi ki main jise janti hu vo super talented hai. (I will shout off the rooftops that he is very talented).

About Mahvash and Chahal dating rumours

Speculation around a possible romance between RJ Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal first began when the two were spotted spending time together following Chahal’s separation from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. Mahvash promptly dismissed the rumours, clarifying they were just friends. However, their public appearances—including attending a Champions Trophy match together—intensified the buzz.

Mahvash has occasionally shared posts praising Chahal’s performances in the IPL, while Chahal, in one interaction, affectionately referred to her as his “spine.”

However, in a recent interview with Yuvaa, RJ Mahvash set the record straight. “I’m very much single,” she said, emphasising that she doesn't believe in casual dating. “I don’t understand the concept of marriage in today’s time,” she added, noting that she would only consider dating someone with whom she envisions a serious future.