Ronth on OTT: What works and what doesn’t in Shahi Kabir’s compelling Malayalam film

The latest Malayalam film Ronth, helmed by filmmaker Shahi Kabir, made its digital premiere on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium recently, sparking much discussions online. Actor Roshan Mathew and actor-filmmaker Dileesh Pothan star as two cops in the compelling film, which gives a realistic portrayal of the police force in Kerala. But the film did raise some eyebrows about the climax, along with another problematic factor. So here’s a look at what works and what doesn’t in Shahi Kabir’s Malayalam cop drama Ronth. Roshan Mathew in Ronth

What works in Ronth

Realistic portrayal

The film follows two cops, the rookie Dinnath and the experienced officer Yohannan, as they go about their routine patrol duties in a small town of Kerala. From the people they interact with to the law-and-order situations they deal with, the film stays realistic for most part of its narration. Shot on real locations, the film does give you a feel that you are actually following two ordinary cops in Kerala. It needs to be pointed out that Shahi Kabir, who has penned the script and helmed the film, is a former cop himself and his first-hand experience is clearly visible in the film.

Near-perfect casting and performances

Shahi Kabir also got the casting correct with Roshan Mathew, who has a range of varied roles in his filmography, including the naive Zulfi in Ali Bhatt’s Darlings, turning the rookie cop who goes by the rule book. Actor-filmmaker Dileesh Pothan also fits the bill as the tough officer, who can clearly assess the situation. Dileesh Pothan’s performance especially stands out with his performance ranging from a haughty officer to a concerned husband. The rest of the cops and the people you come across in the film also add to the authentic portrayal in the film.

Interwoven narrative

Throughout the film, the two cops deal with a plethora of issues, from a missing girl, a priest involved in an accident, a youth’s abduction and two ‘lost’ youths and more. But as the film progresses, we realise that many of these issues are interconnected that come together at the end. The narrative follows organic and none of this feels forced at any point.

What doesn’t work in Ronth

Rushed climax, Dalit connection

Ronth feels real up till the climax, when it suddenly shifts its tone. In the last 20 minutes or so, the slow-burn thriller suddenly brings in a murder angle and that too of a Dalit youth. We get a conniving officer, who wants to make the two cops as the scapegoat, and a media circus that follows. All these seem jarring, especially considering how the story was narrated realistically up until then. The climax feels rushed and chaotic, while the the tragic end of Dinnath looked abrupt and even unnecessary. The film also drew a connection to another film, Nayattu, which was also penned by Shahi Kabir, that had a clear Dalit connection. But in Ronth, it felt more like a connection for the sake of it.

