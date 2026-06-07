Salim Kumar's son Chandu loses cool at paparazzi, shouts at them to make space for family to pay final respects

Even as family members and friends gathered at the residence to pay their final respects to the actor, the place grew crowded with many paparazzi taking their cameras and covering the place. Several members of the Malayalam film industry, including actors Meera Jasmine, Sandeep Pradeep and more, were present to pay their final tribute to Salim Kumar.

In videos that have surfaced on social media, Chandu was seen lashing out at the crowding paparazzi, demanding that they step back and give the family space to pay their final respects.

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar was cremated with State honours at his residence in North Paravur, Ernakulam district in Keralam, on Sunday in the presence of family members, colleagues, political leaders and admirers. The actor's eldest son, Chandu, lost his composure during the hour of grief.

More details In a statement, the Kerala government said it had learnt with "profound grief" of the demise of the acclaimed actor, who won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in Adaminte Makan Abu and the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu (2005).

As a mark of respect, the state government decided to accord police honours during the funeral and bear the expenses connected with the funeral and related arrangements.

The District Collector placed a wreath on the mortal remains on behalf of the Government of Kerala, while the District Police Chief made arrangements for police honours, including a bugle salute.

Known for his remarkable versatility across comedy and character roles, Salim Kumar was one of the most celebrated actors in Malayalam cinema. His death has left the film industry and his admirers mourning the loss of a beloved performer whose contributions to cinema earned widespread acclaim and numerous accolades.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan paid his last respects to the late actor.

Speaking to the media, Satheesan remembered Salim Kumar not just as an actor but also as a close friend. Recalling their long association, he said, "Actor Salim Kumar had a face and expressions that Malayalis can never forget. I have lost someone who was like a brother to me. Since I came to Paravur, I have shared a deep bond with him and his family."

The Keralam CM also spoke about Salim Kumar's support during election campaigns and his strong political beliefs. Remembering the actor's commitment and friendship, he added, "Whenever I contested elections, he was always with me, even cancelling his shooting schedules. It was Salim Kumar who inaugurated all my election committee offices. Salim Kumar was a person with firm political awareness. From his student days until his last breath, he remained a Congressman with strong political conviction."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the actor's demise and paid tribute to his contribution to Indian cinema. In a post on X, the Prime Minister remembered Salim Kumar's memorable performances across different roles and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Salim Kumar Ji. Over the course of a distinguished career, he made a mark with his versatility and memorable performances across a wide range of roles. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

A respected name in Malayalam cinema, Salim Kumar worked in the film industry for more than three decades and appeared in over 300 films. He first became popular for his comedy roles before earning praise for his performances in serious and emotional roles. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for Adaminte Makan Abu.

(via inputs from ANI)