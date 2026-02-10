Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt’s swag in Saudi film 7 Dogs trailer steals the show; desi fans say ‘miss their pairing’
Saudi action film 7 Dogs trailer dropped on Tuesday, featuring cameos by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, igniting excitement among desi fans.
The worlds of Saudi cinema and Bollywood collided as the trailer of the Saudi action film 7 Dogs dropped online and instantly sent desi fans into a frenzy. While the gritty visuals, high-octane action and slick production caught attention, it was the cameo appearances by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt that truly stole the spotlight. Within minutes of the trailer’s release, social media platforms were flooded with reactions and clips.
Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan's cameos in 7 Dogs
The trailer offers a glimpse into the high-octane action the film is set to deliver. While the makers have kept details of Salman and Sanjay’s roles under wraps, the trailer suggests these are far from blink-and-miss appearances. The first shot of Salman’s cameo shows him dressed in a sharp white suit, saying with a sly grin, “You know what he does? He documents his whole life.” This is followed by Sanjay Dutt’s swaggering entry as a menacing figure, with a gadget in hand and people walking behind him, hinting at an impactful role in the film. The trailer also shows Salman sitting calmly and asking one of the villains, “Why do you look like a criminal to me?” While neither of them is shown performing any action in the trailer, this may have been kept as a surprise for audiences to witness on the big screen.
Clips featuring Salman and Sanjay’s cameos quickly surfaced on Reddit, with fans buzzing with excitement. One comment read, “Bhai’s dialogue delivery in one scene is better than the whole Sikandar movie.” Another wrote, “I miss their (Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s) pairing.” Other comments included, “Chat, is this AI?”, “Sanjay and Salman looking fire,” “Salman and Sanjay slayed,” and “Salman looks like a pookie.”
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have previously worked together in Bollywood films such as Saajan, Dus and Chal Mere Bhai. Most recently, they appeared together in AP Dhillon’s song Old Money. During the promotions of his film Sikandar, Salman excited fans by confirming that he would be collaborating with Sanjay on an upcoming action film. While he did not reveal further details, he shared that the project would feature rustic, next-level action.
About 7 Dogs
Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and starring Egyptian actors Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz, the film centres on the fight against a dangerous new drug flooding the Middle East. The story was conceived by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, who previously wrote the Saudi TV series The Eight. 7 Dogs is slated for a theatrical release later this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
