San Diego Comic-Con 2025: Date, schedule, celebrity panels and more

San Diego Comic-Con is back this week, running from July 24 to 27 at the San Diego Convention Center. It’s already got a packed lineup of big names showing up for panels, including George Lucas. Comic-Con is running from July 24 to 27 at the San Diego Convention Center. (Comic Con)

George Lucas is making his debut on the Hall H Comic‑Con panel. He’ll be accompanied by filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and artist Doug Chiang on Sunday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to noon PT. The three will discuss about Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which is dedicated to Lucas' work. The museum is set to open in Los Angeles in 2026.

Are Badges for Comic-Con available or sold out?

Badges for this year’s Comic-Con are sold out, so if you didn’t get one, you're out of luck for attending in person. But there’s still a way to watch from home; IGN will stream parts of the event, including some interviews and announcements, on July 25 and 26. You can catch those on their site, app, or social media pages, according to a USA Today report.

Schedule of big panels at San Diego Comic Con 2025

Here's the rundown of the big panels that are happening

Thursday, July 24, 3 p.m. PT – Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, and John McNamara will preview the new NCIS: Tony & Ziva series on Paramount+.

Thursday, July 24, 6:45 p.m. PT – Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Mike Judge, and Andy Samberg will talk about making South Park, Beavis & Butt-Head, and Digman!.

Friday, July 25, 2:30 p.m. PT – Michael Shanks, Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Chris Stuckmann, and Osgood Perkins will show sneak peeks of three horror films from Neon: Together, Shelby Oaks, and Keeper.

Friday, July 25, 4:15 p.m. PT – Dan Trachtenberg, Elle Fanning, and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi will preview the new movie Predator: Badlands.

Friday, July 25, 5:30 p.m. PT – Joachim Rønning and the cast of TRON: Ares will talk about the new movie and share behind-the-scenes stories.

Saturday, July 26, 2:15 p.m. PT – Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Ryan Gosling, Drew Goddard, and Andy Weir will look at Project Hail Mary.

Saturday, July 26, 3:30 p.m. PT – James Gunn and the cast of Peacemaker, including John Cena and Danielle Brooks, will be there to talk about the new HBO Max season.

Sunday, July 27, 11 a.m. PT – George Lucas, Guillermo del Toro, and Doug Chiang will talk about the Lucas Museum.

Again, badges are sold out, and they usually open sales in the fall before each convention, so if you want to go next year, mark your calendar early.