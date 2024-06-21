 Sania Mirza getting married to Mohammed Shami? Here’s what her father said as pictures from ‘nikah’ land online - Hindustan Times
Sania Mirza getting married to Mohammed Shami? Here’s what her father said as pictures from ‘nikah’ land online

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Jun 21, 2024 07:00 PM IST

Earlier this year, Sania Mirza announced her split from her former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik.

For the past few months, Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has been in the news about her personal life. Recently, there were rumours suggesting that she is planning to get married to Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, who is separated from his wife, Hasin Jahan. However, her father has quashed the rumours. (Also read: Sania Mirza looking for love again after divorce from Shoaib Malik? Says 'I have to find someone')

Sania Mirza shares one kid with her former husband Shoaib Malik.
Her family reacts

Getting a whiff of the rumours, Sania's father Imran came forward to dismiss the claims. In an interview to NDTV, he said that there is no truth to the wedding rumours. He said, “This is all rubbish. She has not even met him."

The buzz

The speculations grew further when a morphed picture showing the wedding of Sania and Mohammed Shami emerged in the virtual world. However, the image is fake from her wedding pictures with cricketer Shoaib from April 2010.

On June 12, the photo was posted on a Facebook account, which shows Shoaib’s face was superimposed from the original photo and replaced by Mohammed Shami’s.

Fake pictures doing the rounds.
More about Sania’s past

Earlier this year, Sania announced her split from her former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik. In January, Shoaib Malik announced his wedding to Pakistani actor Sana Javed, 'a few months' after his separation/

Subsequently, Sania released an official statement confirming her divorce from the veteran Pakistani cricketer. “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the statement read.

News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Sania Mirza getting married to Mohammed Shami? Here’s what her father said as pictures from ‘nikah’ land online
