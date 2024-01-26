Skywalkers A Love Story review: An exhilarating experience from start to finish

Even if you go in prepared, there's nothing that quite matches the breathtaking power of Skywalkers: A Love Story. The new documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, revolves around two daredevil rooftoppers, whose relationship develops as they scale the highest of buildings around the world. At other moments in this 99-minute documentary, there was a certain rush and restlessness that went on to become more of an issue. It is this paradox that kept me wanting for more. (Also read: Skywalkers: A Love Story makers Jeff Zimbalist, Maria Bukhonina on shooting ‘rollercoaster ride of events’ for six years) Skywalkers: A Love Story premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

The premise

Jeff Zimbalist's film follows Angela Nikolau and Vanya Kuznetsov, as they chronicle their passion to scale tall buildings, and turn from rivals to lovers. The first part of the documentary is charming and instantly accessible, as both of these individuals give viewers a glimpse of their life.

Angela's determination comes early on; her parents were circus performers and a rough split between them leaves a scar. Soon, she will also realize that her passion for rooftopping is rare, because the rest of them are all male. That doesn't stop her. Meanwhile, for Kuznetsov (who goes by the name Ivan Beerkus), who describes himself as a loner, the commitment comes steadily over the years.

Little do they know what's in store when Ivan invites Angela to a trip to China to climb a crane as part of a sponsored gig. It gives way to form a relationship that changes their lives forever- and it is this central romance that forms the beating heart of Skywalkers. Their energies complement each other in all its playfulness and momentum. Their shared trust works wonders- they gain more popularity on social media. He is tactile and she is creative with her poses on those heights. Its a thrilling ride, that lasts for a cute while. Issues crop up steadily, and egos clash, and there's heartbreak. Worse, the lockdown and a war breaks out in Ukraine. Still, Angela and Ivan stay alive in their quest for scaling greater heights, one that builds into a terrifying climax of the film as they prepare to climb Merdeka 118 in Malaysia.

With so much material collected over the years, the tone could have gone haywire. Yet, Jeff Zimbalist, who shares co-directing credits along with Maria Bukhonina, captures the constantly shifting dynamics of the relationship with extreme care and sensitivity. Angela and Ivan contribute to the deep dive into their adventures, while Skywalkers involves GoPro camera footage attached to their heads with cinéma vérité style of action.

Final thoughts

The paradox, however, crops up in leaps and bounds as the film feels burdened with a sense of comfort in showing the extremes, rather than trusting the complexities of these two people who bare their lives together. The narrative lacks inferiority and texture in its efficiency to harness onto the next adventure. The 2020 lockdown and then the Ukraine war are treated with an episodic pragmatism, as if they didn't leave as much of an effect on these two individuals and their conflicting realities. These issues tend to bring down the power of Skywalkers more than once, where the disregard for objectivity looms large.

Still, this is a love story like no other. Angela and Ivan's charismatic presence ensures that not a moment is missed in their death-defying vocation over the years. We root for them no matter what. The last couple of minutes are stunning to witness- it left me breathless. Skywalkers: A Love Story needs to be savored on the biggest screen- its power remains unforgettable.

Santanu Das is covering the Sundance Film Festival 2024 as part of the accredited press.

