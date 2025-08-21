Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans breaks silence on son Jace’s leaked texts: 'Everything I do is to…'

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans is facing a new round of criticism after her teenage son Jace, leaked private text messages online, exposing their tense relationship. TMZ reports the screenshots, posted Tuesday on Jace’s Instagram, sparked immediate backlash and reignited questions about Evans’ past with her ex-husband, David Eason. Jenelle Evans has responded to the claims her son Jace made in a series of leaked texts.(Instagram/@j_evans1219)

The screenshots showed heated exchanges. In one, Evans wrote, “Your the one saying you're going to have my custody taken. F** YOU,” after Jace told her he did not need her in his life. Another message captured Evans accusing Jace of lying about Eason strangling him. Jace pushed back quickly, responding, “I never lied … he tried to …”

The screenshots were later deleted. However, fans began circulating the texts widely, with many revisiting Evans’ troubled history with Eason and raising doubts about her parenting choices. The reaction was swift and sharp, much like the family drama that has followed her since her MTV days.

Jenelle Evans responds to accusations

Jenelle Evans spoke directly to TMZ about the situation, saying the messages were taken out of context and misrepresented. She explained that Jace posted the texts as retaliation after she disciplined him.

“My children are my whole world, and everything I do is to try and protect, guide and love them,” she told TMZ. “Jace posting our private texts was his reaction to being rightfully disciplined and while it hurts to see those moments shared publicly, I know it comes from a place of struggle," she added.

She also emphasized that managing Jace’s medical diagnoses has been a continuing challenge, and she claims she has fought to make sure he gets the right resources and support.

As per E! News, Jace was diagnosed with several mental health disorders, including major depressive disorder, ADHD, and oppositional defiant disorder.

Evans family struggles under the spotlight

For Evans, family turmoil playing out in the public eye is nothing new. She has been in and out of headlines for years, often tied to her turbulent marriage with Eason and the impact on her kids. But she told TMZ she would not walk away from her son, no matter how messy things look on the outside.

She stressed that the leaked texts do not represent the full story and asked the public to show empathy as her family works through the conflict privately.

The situation underscores just how strained things have become between mother and son. Jace’s posts shocked fans, but Evans insists her focus is on keeping the family together, even while every misstep is broadcast to the world.

FAQs

What did Jace Evans post on Instagram?

He shared screenshots of private text messages with his mom, Jenelle Evans.

How did Jenelle Evans respond to the leaks?

She told TMZ the texts were taken out of context and posted after she disciplined him.

What did the texts say about David Eason?

Jace accused David of trying to strangle him, which Jenelle denied in the messages.

What is Jenelle Evans asking from fans?

She has asked for empathy as her family works through the situation privately.

Has Jenelle Evans mentioned Jace’s health?

Yes, she said, managing his medical diagnoses has been an ongoing challenge.