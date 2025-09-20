The Bachelor Nation’s Daisy Kent reveals what boyfriend Thor Herbst has learned since moving in together

Daisy Kent is opening up about life with her boyfriend Thor Herbst after the couple took the next big step in their relationship. The 27-year-old Bachelor alum attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday, September 19, where she spoke exclusively about moving in together and what her boyfriend has learned about her since living together. Daisy Kent opens up about life with boyfriend Thor Herbst(Instagram/daisyykent)

Kent and Herbst were college sweethearts before rekindling their romance in spring 2024. While their love story has been sweet, she admitted her boyfriend has discovered some sides of her she hadn’t shown him before.

“Honestly, I’m probably the one who has more nasty habits,” Kent joked in conversation with PEOPLE. “I’m messy, but I’m clean. Do you know what I mean?” Despite her quirks, she gushed about Herbst’s character, describing him as kind, caring, and always willing to help others.

Kent opens up about her health journey

Kent was a fan favorite on Season 28 of The Bachelor, where she shared her health journey. She lives with Ménière’s Disease, which causes vertigo and hearing loss, and has had surgery for a cochlear implant. Talking about that time, she said sharing her experience on national TV was scary but necessary.

“When I decided to get a cochlear implant, I knew how different it made me feel,” she said. “So I thought I could be that light for someone else and make it more available for people to see and not feel so alone,” Kent added. She was grateful that her story connected with many viewers and showed them they were not alone in their struggles.

Kent shares thoughts on the new Bachelorette

Alongside her personal updates, Kent also reacted to the franchise’s latest casting news. ABC recently announced that Taylor Frankie Paul, star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, will be the next Bachelorette. This marks the first time in franchise history that a lead has not competed in a previous season of The Bachelor.

Kent is fully supportive of the choice, as she said, “I’m really excited. I feel like it’s going to bring something new to the franchise". She added, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is doing so well. How could they not bring one of them? I think it will be great for her. I’m excited to watch.”

FAQs

1. Who is Daisy Kent dating now?

Daisy Kent is currently dating Thor Herbst, her former college sweetheart. The couple rekindled their romance in spring 2024 and now live together in Las Vegas.

2. What health condition does Daisy Kent have?

Daisy Kent has Ménière’s Disease, a condition that causes vertigo and hearing loss. She also underwent surgery for a cochlear implant and has openly shared her journey to inspire others.

3. Who is the new Bachelorette in 2025?

The new Bachelorette is Taylor Frankie Paul, star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. This marks the first time a lead has been chosen without competing on a previous season of The Bachelor.