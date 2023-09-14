Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney hits the runway at New York Fashion Week

Dylan Mulvaney, a 26-year-old transgender influencer hit the runway for New York Fashion Week on Wednesday night for The Blonds Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show. Dylan Mulvaney, a 26-year-old transgender influencer hit the runway for New York Fashion Week on Wednesday night for The Blonds Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show.

The controversial social media star was seen at the event in a semi-transparent, shiny, light-blue dress as she strutted a catwalk for the designers David and Phillipe Blond's latest fashion creations.

Next on the runway, the celebrity wore a black tank top paired with black leather shorts and sparkling silver heels.

Post the show, Dylan was seen interacting and posing for photographs with other celebs, including, celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness and model Dominique Jackson.

Dylan's triumphant appearance at the fashion week comes just a day after she shared her desire to star in a beer advertisement at the Super Bowl.

In a recent interview with The Cut, Dylan opened up on how she would love another beer ad, referencing her infamous partnership with Bud Light a few months ago.

“Maybe it’d be epic … if in like 10 years I got to do a beer commercial for a Super Bowl,” said Dylan.

She also added how the fallout of the Bud Light campaign was a “huge wake-up call” for her, making her realize that she was naive about the realities of being a trans woman celebrity.

“I think that some trans elders probably looked at me this last year and were like, ‘Bitch. You have so far to go.’ I think they probably saw what has happened to me these last few months coming,” she added.

Dylan had partnered with a beer brand Anheuser-Busch in a March Madness contest which brought a lot of criticism to the brand, causing it a loss of more than $27 billion and making it a target of the infamous cancel culture.

Dylan recently won the award of Breakout Creator at the Streamy Awards in August, where she called out support for the people of her community.