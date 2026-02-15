Vir Das hilariously roasts Royal Albert Hall for mistaking him for Aziz Ansari: ‘Guess we all do look kind of the same’

Vir wrote in the picture, “@azizansari or @virdas? Guess we all do look kind of the same.” In the caption of the post, Vir said, “My show is April 1. But who’s gonna tell em :-) got sent this.”

Taking to his Instagram account, Vir posted a picture of a Google search result on a mobile phone, which was sent to him by someone. It showed information about Aziz Ansari's upcoming show at the Royal Albert Hall. However, in place of Aziz, it was Vir's picture that was posted!

Tickets for Aziz Ansari's show at the Royal Albert Hall in July are not yet out. But actor-comedian Vir Das noticed that many might struggle to decide whether to expect Aziz or him! It so happened that the Royal Albert Hall's official website posted a picture of Vir instead of Aziz, which caught Vir's attention. He took to his social media accounts on Sunday to hilariously react to it. (Also read: ‘Die!’: Vir Das shares abusive DM as ‘Two Indias’ monologue resurfaces after recent mention in parliament )

Reacting to Vir's post, a fan commented, “What a plot twist it could be! What if you have been Aziz Ansari all this time and Vir Das is your AI generated parallel character (or vice versa)?”

Another comment read, “Indian version of Gangadhar is Shaktimaan!” Several others commented with laughing face emoticons.

The picture of Aziz has now been updated on the Royal Albert Hall's official website. The show will take place on July 11.

About Vir's last release Vir was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which marked his directorial debut. The film also stars Mona Singh, along with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan. Vir plays the lead role as an agent sent on a mission in India. He co-directed the film with longtime collaborator Kavi Shastri.

In an interview with HT, Vir had spoken about how the film came to be. He said, "When I started pitching it, people asked how an Indian spy film would work. Then, I saw Pathaan and Tiger come and go. I realised this was becoming a "thing". Comedy is counter-culture; mainstream culture has to exist for counter-culture to exist. Now that the mainstream spy genre is the "it" genre in Indian cinema, it is time for the comedy version of it. Two years ago, maybe after Pathaan or Tiger 3, I decided to rewrite the whole script."

While the film generated curiosity, it received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office.