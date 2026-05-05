Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Mamata Banerjee's defeat, recalls ban on The Bengal Files: ‘Dozens of FIRs filed against me’

In the wake of the result, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a note celebrating the outcome, framing it as a significant moment of change. The Kashmir Files director took to Instagram on May 5 to post a detailed statement, alleging that Mamata Banerjee had effectively waged a campaign against him in West Bengal. He claimed this made it increasingly difficult for his films to reach audiences in the state, particularly due to the controversies surrounding some of his work.

West Bengal has witnessed a dramatic political moment as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a high-profile win over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur seat, long considered a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The BJP's landslide victory – and its capture of the Bhabanipur seat – paves the way for Suvendu Adhikari to claim the constituency, signalling a major shift in West Bengal’s electoral landscape.

“Mamata Banerjee cancelled me in Bengal” Agnihotri alleged that his film The Kashmir Files, which centres on the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, was effectively pulled from theatres in West Bengal following directives from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He further claimed that he was barred from entering the state.

He wrote, “NEVER AGAIN. For those who don’t know, @MamataOfficial cancelled me in Bengal after the release of #TheKashmirFiles. The film was taken out of cinema halls, and she said I would NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER Bengal.”

“Last year, she BANNED #TheBengalFiles completely in West Bengal. Our trailer launch was blocked. We were attacked and assaulted. Dozens of FIRs were filed against me. I was cancelled in Bengal. I couldn’t even go to receive my award from the Governor,” the filmmaker continued.

Both films, part of Vivek Agnihotri’s “Files” trilogy, have sparked intense political and social debate, drawing criticism for allegedly promoting political agendas, distorting historical events, and straining communal harmony. The Kashmir Files faced widespread backlash over its portrayal of the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, while The Bengal Files stirred controversy for its depiction of violent events from the 1940s and reportedly faced an alleged unofficial ban in West Bengal.

Vivek Agnihotri screened The Bengal Files during Bengal elections In his statement, Agnihotri also claimed that he ensured The Bengal Files reached audiences in West Bengal during the election period despite the alleged restrictions. He said he organised discreet, informal screenings across the state to enable wider viewing of the film.

He continued, “But we never gave up. During these elections, we ensured that #TheBengalFiles was shown to as many people as possible (underground) across Bengal. I am glad we didn’t give (up) and fought in our own little way.”

Quoting Rabindranath Tagore’s iconic poem Where the Mind is Without Fear, the filmmaker congratulated the people of Bengal, praising what he described as their decision to make the right choice. He wrote, “And finally…this unprecedented victory. Congratulations to the great people of Bengal. Now you can walk without fear, with your head held high.”