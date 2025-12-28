Vrusshabha box office collection day 3: Made for 70 crore, Mohanlal film earns mere 24 lakh; will be his biggest flop

Vrusshabha box office collection day 3: Just months after he gave Malayalam cinema its biggest ever opening and highest ever collection with L2: Empuraan, superstar Mohanlal suffered the ignominy of seeing his career-worst start. His latest release, Vrusshabha, an ambitious ₹70-crore project, opened to miserable numbers at the domestic box office and was almost wiped out clean overseas. Vrusshabha box office collection day 3: Mohanlal stars in this period epic.

Vrusshabha box office update

Vrusshabha opened at a mere ₹60 lakh domestically on its first day, Christmas. Seeing how the first day number was this low, and that too on a holiday, trade pundits did not expect the film to recover anyway. But days 2 and 3 were much worse. According to Sacnilk, Vrusshabha earned ₹22 lakh on day 2 and just ₹24 lakh on day 3, Saturday, to finally take the film’s India collection past ₹1 crore after three days. Globally, the film has earned just ₹20 lakh in the overseas territory. Just how bad this number is can be gauged by the fact that Empuraan earned ₹65 crore gross worldwide on its opening day.

Given Vrusshabha’s massive ₹70 crore budget, the film is headed for a disastrous time at the box office. Given the current trend, it may struggle to even reach ₹5 crore net domestically as most theatres are likely to replace it with other releases after the weekend ends. In all likelihood, Vrusshabha is expected to suffer losses of over 90%, a career worst for Mohanlal.

All about Vrusshabha

Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, Vrusshabha stars Mohanlal in a dual role, spanning two timelines, where he portrays a medieval king and a modern-day businessman. The film also stars Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, and Neha Saxena. Vrusshabha released on December 25 in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. However, after being panned by critics, it saw negligible box office collections. The dubbed versions have earned just ₹34 lakh in three days.