Sun, Dec 28, 2025
Vrusshabha box office collection day 3: Made for 70 crore, Mohanlal film earns mere 24 lakh; will be his biggest flop

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Updated on: Dec 28, 2025 12:08 pm IST

Vrusshabha box office collection day 3: Mohanlal's ambitious big-budget film has had a disastrous start at the box office.

Vrusshabha box office collection day 3: Just months after he gave Malayalam cinema its biggest ever opening and highest ever collection with L2: Empuraan, superstar Mohanlal suffered the ignominy of seeing his career-worst start. His latest release, Vrusshabha, an ambitious 70-crore project, opened to miserable numbers at the domestic box office and was almost wiped out clean overseas.

Vrusshabha box office collection day 3: Mohanlal stars in this period epic.

Vrusshabha box office update

Vrusshabha opened at a mere 60 lakh domestically on its first day, Christmas. Seeing how the first day number was this low, and that too on a holiday, trade pundits did not expect the film to recover anyway. But days 2 and 3 were much worse. According to Sacnilk, Vrusshabha earned 22 lakh on day 2 and just 24 lakh on day 3, Saturday, to finally take the film’s India collection past 1 crore after three days. Globally, the film has earned just 20 lakh in the overseas territory. Just how bad this number is can be gauged by the fact that Empuraan earned 65 crore gross worldwide on its opening day.

Given Vrusshabha’s massive 70 crore budget, the film is headed for a disastrous time at the box office. Given the current trend, it may struggle to even reach 5 crore net domestically as most theatres are likely to replace it with other releases after the weekend ends. In all likelihood, Vrusshabha is expected to suffer losses of over 90%, a career worst for Mohanlal.

All about Vrusshabha

Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, Vrusshabha stars Mohanlal in a dual role, spanning two timelines, where he portrays a medieval king and a modern-day businessman. The film also stars Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, and Neha Saxena. Vrusshabha released on December 25 in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. However, after being panned by critics, it saw negligible box office collections. The dubbed versions have earned just 34 lakh in three days.

