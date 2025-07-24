Waiting for Karuppu release? Stream these 5 iconic Suriya films right now

Actor Suriya, who has done it all in Tamil cinema, celebrated his birthday on July 23, as he turned 50. Predominantly starring in Tamil films, Suriya has an exciting line-up of films, including Karuppu and one with director Venky Atluri of Lucky Baskhar fame. A unique mix of commerciality and performance-oriented, Suriya has starred in some iconic films that deserve a re-watch. Here are five such films that you can stream via OTTplay Premium. Suriya films to watch

24

24 is a science-fiction action drama featuring Suriya in triple roles. The film, directed by Vikram Kumar, explores the concept of time-travelling. It revolves around a scientist who invents a time-travel machine, but is killed by his evil twin brother, who now waits for death at the hands of his nephew. Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, Saranya Ponvannan, and others are part of 24.

Ayan

Ayan is a 2009 action thriller film in which Suriya plays the right-hand to a smuggling kingpin. The film explores the underbelly of the smuggling network, as it combines racy screenplay and emotional drama in one narrative. One of the highest grossers of that year, Ayan, directed by KV Anand, also features Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Akashdeep Saighal, Jagan, and Karunas. Harris Jayaraj’s songs in Ayan were also a standout feature, making the film one of the most memorable in Suriya’s career.

Ghajini

Ghajini is a romantic thriller helmed by AR Murugadoss, which went on to become a career-defining film for Suriya and Asin who played the lead roles. In the film, Suriya plays a wealthy businessman who is now suffering from short-term memory loss and is on the hunt to kill those who murdered his girlfriend. Suriya and Asin's characters Sanjay Ramasamy and Kalpana went on to become iconic, and was subsequently remade in Hindi with the same title.

7 Aum Arivu

7 Aum Arivu is a sci-fi action thriller helmed by AR Murugadoss, and features Suriya in dual roles. The film revolves around a circus gymnast who is contacted by a genetic engineering student who tells him that he is a descendent of ancient saint Bodhidharma. The rest of the film is about evoking the genes in him to fight against a bio-war that a neighbouring country is going to wage against India. 7 Aum Arivu also stars Shruti Haasan, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Ilavarasu, and others.

Singam

Singam is a 2010 Tamil action thriller and marks the first instalment in the Singam franchise. Helmed by Hari and starring Suriya as Durai Singam, a no-nonsense cop, Singam has two more films in the franchise. The film revolves around the face-off between a cop and a goon. Eventually, the franchise was taken to Hindi, and new arcs and storylines were formed.