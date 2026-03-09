Who is Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend? Former Miss India celebrates T20 World Cup win with Team India
Ishan Kishan seemed to make it official with rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia, who celebrated the T20 World Cup win with Team India.
The 2026 T20 World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday saw India’s second successive world title in cricket’s shortest format. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, Team India beat New Zealand in clinical fashion to win their third T20 crown. And even as Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged Player of the Match and Sanju Samson top-scored, Ishan Kishan was also one of the stars of the night. The 27-year-old southpaw struck a quickfire 50 to help India post a mammoth total. His innings was cheered on by rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia, who was in the stands, and later joined Ishan and the team in celebrations.
Aditi Hundia at the T20 World Cup final
Aditi, a model and former beauty queen, was at the Narendra Modi Stadium, sitting with the friends and family members of other members of the Indian team. Wearing a red top, she was shown on the live broadcast several times, cheering for the team. Team India opener Abhishek Sharma’s sister Komal sat next to her, giving her company.
As the match ended in a historic win for India, Aditi came down with the other WAGs of Team India to the pitch, first celebrating with captain Suryakumar Yadav, before giving Ishan a hug as he wrapped himself in the Indian flag. The moment was captured by shutterbugs on the ground.
Who is Aditi Hundia?
Aditi is a Jaipur-based model and entrepreneur. Born and brought up in Jaipur, she attended India International School in the city before enrolling in St. Xavier's College, Jaipur, for higher education. According to reports, Aditi began participating in college fashion shows and local events while still a student, paving the way for her pageant career. She rose to fame in 2017 after participating in Miss India and becoming a finalist. The following year, she was crowned Miss Diva Supranational and represented India in Miss Supranational 2019 as Miss India. After her brief but successful pageant career, Aditi moved to fashion modelling.
Aditi launched her own fashion and makeup label a few years ago and is currently building it. With over 350K followers on Instagram, she has also established herself as a content creator and social media influencer. Aditi has been linked to Ishan for the past couple of years, and the two have been spotted together several times. Her appearance at the World Cup final was seen by many as a sort of soft launch.
