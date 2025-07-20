Will Vadivelu do comedy in Maareesan? Find out what director Sudheesh Sankar has to say

Maareesan is an upcoming Tamil film starring actors Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 25. While the film marks the second collaboration of the actors after their critically acclaimed Tamil political drama Maamannan, it is expected to show the actors in a different avatar. Maareesan stars actors Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu

In a conversation with OTTplay, Maareesan director Sudheesh Sankar says Vadivelu’s character would have some comedy. While not revealing much, Sudheesh does say that Maareesan will have some humorous moments, but at the same time, not the brand of comedy that Vadivelu is known for. Keep reading to know what he says.

‘Situational comedies’ in Maareesan

Maareesan is gearing up for release this week. The film is helmed by Kerala-native Sudheesh Sankar, and has Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. While Vadivelu is a prolific comedian, his intense performance in Maamannan gave him the stature of a serious actor.

When asked if Vadivelu gets to do comedy in Maareesan, Sudheesh replies, “There are some situational comedies in the film. However, it is not the word-to-word comedy that we know Vadivelu sir for. But there is humour which will keep our minds pleasant, especially in the first half. Similarly, Fahadh sir’s character will also have some light-hearted moments.”

The director also adds that Maareesan will be more realistic and will cater to both Tamil and Malayalam audiences.

Maareesan is touted to be a thriller, and will also feature actors Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, PL Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka, Saravana Subbiah, Krishna, Haritha, and Telephone Raja in prominent roles. The film is written by V Krishna Moorthy who also serves as the creative director of the film. Super Good Films has produced Maareesan, which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil’s must-watch films

Meanwhile, you can stream some of Vadivelu’s iconic comedy tracks in films like Winner, Thillalangadi, Chandramukhi, and Vetri Kodi Kattu on OTTplay Premium. On the other hand, if you are a fan of Fahadh Faasil, the actor’s Vikram, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, and Velaikkaran are some of his must-watch movies. All of these movies can be watched with your OTTplay Premium subscription.