Mumbai, Raj Kapoor was one of a kind talent in cinema but at home just a loving father who would spend time with his children whenever he had time, eldest son Randhir Kapoor said while remembering his legendary father ahead of his birth centenary. Raj Kapoor@100: Randhir Kapoor remembers father as simple, loving and one of a kind talent

Randhir, who directed Raj Kapoor and his grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor, in 1971 film "Kal Aaj Aur Kal", said he misses his father everyday.

"I’m happy and proud to be Raj Kapoor’s son. Even today we think of him and carry on the way he wanted us to, which is to stay healthy and happy,” Randhir told PTI in an interview.

“He was a loving father. He was very fond of children. In real life, he was a very simple man. He was just like a normal father. He was often tied up with work but whenever he had time he would spend time with us, and take us out to eat at his favourite dosa centre in Matunga. The entire world knows he was a foodie; he would treat everyone around him with great food,” Randhir, 77, added.

Randhir also reminisced about the films of his father that he cherished the most and they are “Awara”, “Shree 420”, and “Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai”.

“He was one of a kind and had a distinct style in cinema. He was ahead of his time. He gave voice to the common man. He is an outstanding and passionate filmmaker; we all loved his work as an actor and director," Randhir said.

The actor-filmmaker said his father wanted to make films that everybody would like which is why his films are celebrated in not just India but also internationally.

Randhir also directed his father in "Dharam Karam" and remembers Raj Kapoor the actor as being "obedient".

“As an actor, he was obedient and did everything based on instructions of the director,” he said.

Raj Kapoor’s cinematic legacy will be celebrated on the big screen with PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation organising the RK Film Festival to celebrate the actor-filmmaker’s 100th birth anniversary.

This three-day retrospective, beginning from Friday, will showcase ten films by Raj Kapoor, including “Aag,” “Barsaat,” “Awaara,” “Shree 420,” “Jagte Raho,” “Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai,” “Sangam,” “Mera Naam Joker,” Bobby, and “Ram Teri Ganga Maili”. These movies will be screened in select PVR INOX theatres in 40 cities.

“I hope the new generation watch his films and see how great they were, and get inspired,” Randhir said, adding that the Kapoor clan will gather again on December 14 for a celebration.

The actor, whose daughters Karisma and Kareena are established stars in Bollywood, said the family is grateful for the love that people still shower on Raj Kapoor even after all these years.

"It’s been so many years since he passed away and it’s wonderful that people across the globe remember him, and his cinema. It makes us emotional,” he added.

