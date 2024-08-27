New Delhi, Filmmaker Rima Das' "Village Rockstars 2", a sequel to her 2017 movie, has been selected in competition for the Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival 2024. Rima Das' 'Village Rockstars 2' to compete for Kim Jiseok Award at Busan International Film Festival

The film is the follow-up to the internationally acclaimed and National Award-winning feature "Village Rockstars", which premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 and was India's official entry to the Academy Awards 2019.

According to a press release, "Village Rockstars 2" is the only Indian feature among eight films to be selected in the Jiseok Competition section at the 29th edition of the Busan International Film Festival, set to begin on October 2.

Das, who was invited to join the director's branch by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences earlier this year, said she is looking forward to the world premiere of "Village Rockstars 2" at BIFF.

"'Village Rockstars' will always hold a special place in my heart, and I cherish the love and recognition it received. I'm thrilled that 'Village Rockstars 2' is premiering at Busan," the multiple award-winning director said in a statement.

The first "Village Rockstars" followed the story of a 10-year-old girl called Dhunu who befriends a group of boys and dreams of becoming a rock star.

"While it's a sequel, this film stands on its own, delving into Dhunu's relationship with her mother, mother nature, and music. I dedicate this film to all the young people with talent and dreams but limited resources to achieve them. I am hopeful that just as audiences embraced 'Village Rockstars', they will embrace this film as well," she added.

The Kim Jiseok Award, established in 2017, commemorates the late Kim Jiseok, who dedicated his life to discovering and supporting the growth of Asian cinema. It is given to the two best films that reflect the contemporary standing of Asian cinema.

Last year, Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage's "Paradise" and "Bride Kidnapping" by Kyrgyz director Mirlan Abdykalykov won the Kim Jiseok Award last year.

BIFF will come to a close on October 11.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.