Salaar stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in lead roles.
Salaar: First schedule of Prabhas’ film wrapped up, see pic from sets

  • The first schedule of Prabhas starrer Salaar, which is being directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, was completed in Hyderabad. The film's cinematographer shared the information on Twitter.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:25 PM IST

Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda has revealed that the first schedule of Prabhas starrer Salaar has been wrapped up. He took to Twitter to share a picture from the final shot of the first schedule which was completed in Hyderabad.

The picture features some crew members climbing atop a ladder to set up a shot. Bhuvan Gowda wrote: “Climbing a mountain. #SALAAR end of 1st schedule (sic)."


Salaar marks the maiden collaboration of director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas. Shruti Haasan has been signed as the leading lady.

The project was officially announced last December with a poster. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar. The film, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, will be presented by Anil Thadani.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently busy wrapping up the upcoming Telugu period romantic drama Radhe Shyam. The film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, stars Prabhas as a palm reader and Pooja Hegde as a music teacher.

Radhe Shyam, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja.

Prabhas has also begun work on upcoming magnum opus Adipurush with director Om Raut. This project also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Keerthy Suresh is rumoured to be playing the leading lady in this project.

In the second half of the year, Prabhas will commence work on his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film with director Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with this project which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films. Amitabh Bachchan has also been signed for a crucial role.



salaar prabhas prashanth neel adipurush radhe shyam shruti haasan

Related Stories

Prabhas in his look for Salaar.
telugu cinema

Prabhas’ Salaar team meets with an accident, injured members hospitalized

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • The crew members of Salaar reportedly suffered minor injuries, and left almost immediately after being treated in the outpatient ward of a Telangana hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Salaar will feature Prabhas in the title role.
telugu cinema

Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar launched in Hyderabad, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Prabhas’ new film with KGF director Prashanth Neel named Salaar was launched on Friday in Hyderabad.
READ FULL STORY
Rajiv Kapoor's last film would have been Toolsidas Junior with Ashutosh Gowariker and Sanjay Dutt.
bollywood

Ashutosh heartbroken Rajiv couldn't watch his own last film Toolsidas Junior

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Ashutosh Gowariker has said that he is sad and heartbroken that actor Rajiv Kapoor died before he could watch his final film, Toolsidas Junior.
READ FULL STORY
In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv Kapoor appeared opposite Mandakini.
bollywood

When Rajiv Kapoor spoke about why his career never took off

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • In a 2016 interview, Rajiv Kapoor had spoken about why his career never took off, like those of his illustrious family members.
READ FULL STORY
Dhanush's film Karnan is about caste violence.
tamil cinema

Dhanush begins dubbing for upcoming Tamil film Karnan, see pic

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:41 PM IST
  • Dhanush will reportedly finish dubbing for Karnan and then move on to shoot his upcoming Russo Brothers' Netflix film, The Gray Man.
READ FULL STORY
Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni now share a rather warm vibe.
tv

Rubina uncomfortable with Jasmin's re-entry on Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik has said that she is wary of Jasmin Bhasin, and that she is not getting good 'vibes' from her. She confided in Aly Goni, with whom she got close after Jasmin was evicted some time back.
READ FULL STORY
Richa Chadha and Kangana Ranaut worked together on Panga.
bollywood

Richa shares narcissism checklist after Kangana praises herself: 'They will lie'

By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Richa Chadha has shared a narcissistic personal disorder checklist on Twitter. It came just a couple of hours after Kangana Ranaut compared herself to Meryl Streep, calling herself the best actress.
READ FULL STORY
Arshi Khan was voted out of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Arshi says Devoleena should have been evicted for their fight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:28 PM IST
  • Arshi Khan, evicted from the show this weekend, said Devoleena Bhattacharjee should have been evicted as she got violent during a fight. She, however, added that she did not want Eijaz Khan to be evicted.
READ FULL STORY
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie wished everyone a ‘Happy New Year’ in their podcast.
entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate Black History Month with online poetry

ANI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:28 PM IST
"It was the best weekend EVER! Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were magic and kind and interested in poetry!"- Get Lit
READ FULL STORY
Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan congregated with the rest of the family after the death of Rajiv Kapoor.
bollywood

Kareena, Ranbir, spotted as Kapoor family congregates post Rajiv Kapoor's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • Members of the Kapoor family -- Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir, Neetu, Randhir, Babita -- were spotted after the death of Rajiv Kapoor on Tuesday, congregating at the family bungalow in Chembur.
READ FULL STORY
Rajiv Kapoor in a still from Ram Teri Ganga Maili.
bollywood

RIP Rajiv Kapoor: He was best known for his work in Ram Teri Ganga Maili

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Raj Kapoor's youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor, breathed his last on Tuesday. He reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas moved into their new home in Los Angeles during the coronavirus lockdown.
bollywood

Priyanka's book features unseen pics of 'griha pravesh' with Nick and more

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra launched her memoir, Unfinished, on Tuesday. Eager fans got their hands on some of the unseen pictures featured in her book and shared them on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Rajiv Kapoor has died at the age of 58.
bollywood

Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, industry pays tribute to 'Chimpu uncle', see messages

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:15 PM IST
  • Members of the film industry paid tribute to Rajiv Kapoor, who died on Tuesday at the age of 58.
READ FULL STORY
Alia Bhatt has shared a new picture from Maldives.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt stuns in hot pink, shares new pics from Maldives holiday with BFFs

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a new picture from her Maldives holiday with her girl gang. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Priya Saraiya’s new song Pritam Ni is a fun, wedding track.
music

It is easier to get a break than to sustain your career in the Bollywood music industry: Priya Saraiya

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:01 PM IST
The singer and lyricist believes that after one’s first few projects, it is the artiste’s responsibility to keep doing good work and survive in the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra's book was released this week.
bollywood

When Anushka Sharma stood up for Priyanka Chopra on Koffee with Karan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • Actor Anushka Sharma stood up for Priyanka Chopra, in an appearance on Koffee with Karan. This is the question she wanted to ask her.
READ FULL STORY
