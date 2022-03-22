Salman Khan’s pic with Chiranjeevi from the sets of Godfather goes viral

Actor Salman Khan, who joined the sets of Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather a week ago, is busy wrapping up his portion. A picture featuring Salman and Chiranjeevi along with the film’s director Mohan Raja and producers surfaced on social media and immediately went viral. Godfather is a remake of Malayalam film Lucifer and has Salman stepping into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran. Also read: Chiranjeevi welcomes Salman Khan on board Godfather with flowers. See pic

In the viral picture, Salman can be seen wearing a blue tee with black jeans while Chiranjeevi can be seen in a black kurta-pyjama.

The film’s shoot is currently underway at ND Studios in Karjat. The project, being directed by Mohan Raja, will mark Salman’s first appearance in a Telugu film. Last week, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to welcome Salman on board. “Welcome aboard Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan. Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical kick to the audience (sic),” Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Godfather also stars Nayanthara in a key role. She will be seen reprising Manju Warrier’s role from the original. She joined the sets in September 2021 and recently completed shooting her portion for the movie. She’s paired with Satyadev in the movie. Informing about the same, Mohan Raja had earlier tweeted, “Finished a major schedule today with the lady superstar #Nayanthara for our #Godfather. It’s nothing less than sheer joy and satisfaction working with her for the consecutive third time (sic).” Along with the tweet, Mohan also shared a picture with Nayanthara from the sets.

Finished a major schedule today with the lady superstar #Nayanthara for our #Godfather



It’s nothing less than sheer joy n satisfaction working with her for the consecutive third time #Thanioruvan#Velaikkaran #Godfather pic.twitter.com/PqQ8BE4z4r — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) February 16, 2022

Mohan Raja has returned to Telugu cinema with Godfather after a decade. Chiranjeevi currently awaits the release of filmmaker Koratala Siva’s Acharya, in which he’s rumored to have played dual roles. The film also stars Ram Charan in a key role.

Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

