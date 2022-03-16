Chiranjeevi welcomes Salman Khan on board Godfather with flowers. See pic

Actor Chiranjeevi on Wednesday took to Twitter to welcome Salman Khan on board his upcoming Telugu political thriller Godfather. Sharing a picture with Salman from the sets of the movie, Chiranjeevi said that working with Salman is going to be ‘absolute joy’. A remake of Malayalam film Lucifer, Salman will be seen essaying the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran in Godfather. (Also read: Chiranjeevi shares his first look from upcoming Telugu film Bholaa Shankar)

The project, which is being directed by Mohan Raja, will mark Salman’s first appearance in a Telugu film. “Welcome aboard Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan. Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical kick to the audience (sic),” Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Godfather also stars Nayanthara in a key role. She will be seen reprising Manju Warrier’s role from the original.

Nayanthara, who joined the sets in September 2021, recently completed shooting her portion for the movie. She’s paired with Satyadev in the movie.

Mohan Raja tweeted: “Finished a major schedule today with the lady superstar #Nayanthara for our #Godfather. It’s nothing less than sheer joy n satisfaction working with her for the consecutive third time (sic).”

Along with the tweet, Mohan also shared a picture with Nayanthara from the sets. Mohan Raja has returned to Telugu cinema with Godfather after a decade.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi currently awaits the release of filmmaker Koratala Siva’s Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to have played dual roles. The film also stars Ram Charan in a key role.

Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Acharya will be the first time Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be seen together in full-length roles. Chiranjeevi had a cameo in Ram Charan’s Telugu film Bruce Lee: The Fighter a few years ago.

Chiranjeevi has two more projects in the offing. Recently, it was announced that he will star in the Telugu remake of Tamil film Vedalam. The project has been titled Bhola Shankar, and it also stars Keerthy Suresh as his sister.

