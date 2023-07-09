Sarah Brady accuses Jonah Hill of emotional abuse, Instagram posts says, 'it's a warning for all girls'

Jonah Hills and ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady got to the ugly side of their relationship, as the surfer claims he was ‘emotionally abusive’ during their time together. She took matters to her Instagram and put it out on a series of stories, mentioning that she was manipulated into removing posts of herself in a swimsuit and, according to Sarah, "her friends that Jonah never approved of or had a disliking towards." Jonah Hills and Sarah Brady(Sarah instagram)

Conversations between her and the 21 Jump Street actor were shared by Sarah through screenshots and screen recordings on her Instagram.

The texts date back to December 2nd, 2021, at around 6.46 PM, showing certain conditions the movie star put forward to Sarah if they were to be together, some of which mentioned surfing with people of the opposite sex, inappropriate relationships with men, posting pictures in a bathing suit, sexual pictures, and friendship with women who are unstable, as certain conditions Jonah insinuated could be the probable cause for their relationship to not end well.

In one of the screenshots, Sarah titles her story, "This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Love y'all! Call me if you need an ear." The screenshot between the former duo showcased Jonah's alleged request to Sarah of having to take down her photos during surfing, in which her "ass" was "in a thong."

“I too struggle with mental health but I do not use it to control ppl [sic] like he did to me,” “friendships with women who are in unstable places.” “paddle away from any man that approached [her] in the water, no matter his age.” “paddle away from any man that approached [her] in the water, no matter his age.” “I was instructed to say ‘I’m going to go talk to my boyfriend’ and then paddle away,” “Someone being an emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person (often stems from their own trauma) and at the same time it doesn’t mean it’s ok.” “Someone being an emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person (often stems from their own trauma) and at the same time it doesn’t mean it’s ok.”

The couple dated from August 2021 until around early 2022. Sarah also came out to say that in order to try and improve the relationship between Jonah and Sarah, they had been seeing a couples therapist about once a week for 4 months and were assigned to Dr. Stern.

Sarah also claimed that her therapist had advised her to "Paddle away from any man that approached her in the water, irrespective of his age."

Sarah has been really quiet since their breakup but has also come to realise that keeping the matter to herself was causing more problems and damage to her mental health than sharing it ever could.

Sarah came out to also say, "Someone being emotionally abusive doesn't mean they're a terrible person, and neither is it ok to be taken for granted'

