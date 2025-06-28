Selena Gomez returns as Alex Russo in Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: ‘Just feels right’

Selena Gomez is returning to her magical roots! The Only Murders in the Building star is all set to reprise her role as Alex Russo in Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Disney’s continuation of the beloved series Wizards of Waverly Place. Selena Gomez returned to Wizards Beyond Waverly Place(REUTERS)

Gomez, who played the sarcastic and spell-savvy Alex from 2007 to 2012 teased her return through an Instagram Story on Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She shared a photo of herself on set holding a wand with the caption, “Just feels right.” Disney later confirmed that the singer-actor will guest star in the upcoming season, the outlet said.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/selenagomez/

The original show followed the Russo siblings, Alex (Gomez), Justin (David Henrie), and Max (Jake T Austin), as they trained in secret to become the family wizard while navigating teenage life in New York City. The show ended with Alex winning the Family Wizard Competition.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: What's it about?

According to the report, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place picks up years later with Henrie’s character Justin now living as a mortal and raising a family. The spin-off which was launched in October 2024 introduced a new young wizard-in-training, Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), whom Alex introduced to Justin in Season 1.

Reportedly, in Season 2, Billie discovers that becoming a Russo may be more complicated than she initially expected. With Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko) also developing magical powers, Justin finds himself mentoring three young wizards. They are all contenders in a new Family Wizard Competition. However, a mysterious threat looms that could put the entire Russo family at risk.

Familiar faces return in Season 2

As per the report, alongside Selena Gomez and Henrie, Season 2 stars Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora (Winter), and Mimi Gianopulos (Giada Russo).

The show is executive produced by creator of original Wizards of Waverly Place Todd Greenwald, with Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serving as writers and executive producers. Reportedly, Gomez, Henrie, Gary Marsh, and Jonas Agin also return as executive producers.

Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will premiere this fall on both Disney+ and Disney Channel. Season 1 is currently available for streaming.

