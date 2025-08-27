Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in legal trouble for endorsing Hyundai, FIR filed in Rajasthan: Report

An FIR has been filed against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, along with six officials from Hyundai, in connection with a fraud case linked to a vehicle allegedly having manufacturing defects. Both actors are associated with the automobile company as its brand ambassadors. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s teams have not yet reacted to the complaint filed against them.

Shah Rukh and Deepika in legal trouble

According to Bhaskar English, the FIR has been filed in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The case originates from a complaint lodged by a local resident, who claimed that his Hyundai Alcazar SUV, purchased in 2022, began showing major technical issues within just a few months. He further alleged that despite multiple follow-ups, the company failed to address or resolve the problems.

Kirti Singh, resident of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, in his complaint, stated that he purchased the Hyundai company's car for over ₹23 lakh.

Singh moved court after police initially declined to register his grievance. Acting on court directions, Mathura Gate police station registered the case on August 25 under sections 420, 406 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 312, 318, 316, 61 and 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In his petition before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bharatpur, Singh named Hyundai Motor India's top executives - Managing Director Anso Kim (registered office Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu), COO Tarun Garg (corporate office Gurugram, Haryana), Malwa Auto Sales Pvt. Ltd. MD Nitin Sharma and Director Priyanka Sharma (Sonipat, Haryana).

He also listed actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan as accused for endorsing and promoting the brand. He held Shah Rukh and Deepika responsible for promoting a defective product, arguing that their endorsements misled consumers.

Shah Rukh and Deepika’s upcoming work

Next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in King with his daughter Suhana Khan. King was supposed to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh earlier. However, Siddharth Anand later took over as the director. So far, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma are reportedly part of the film.

Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. She will be seen next in AA22xA6, a pan-Indian sci-fi action project directed by Atlee, which will also star Allu Arjun.