Home / Entertainment / Shashaa’s all-rounder avatar beats boredom

Shashaa’s all-rounder avatar beats boredom

In a creative way to tackle boredom, the singer has been uploading music videos that are shot and directed by her

entertainment Updated: Apr 17, 2020 13:37 IST
Nikita Deb
Nikita Deb
Mumbai
Shashaa Tirupati
Shashaa Tirupati
         

Everyone is dealing with this period of a nationwide lockdown in their own way. While some have brushed up on their culinary skills, others are catching up on reading books and watching content that their otherwise busy schedule didn’t allow them to consume.

National Award-winning singer Shashaa Tirupati has found a unique way to keep herself as well as her fans entertained during this difficult time. The singer has been uploading music videos on YouTube which she shoots and directs herself. In the videos — which are cover numbers of popular songs — Tirupati is seen in her natural habitat. Sans any makeup, the singer shoots these videos in her home. “Perhaps it’s a Capricorn thing, but I need to keep my monkey mind occupied. I Can’t Make You Love Me was a product of that. With the lockdown in effect and us all practising social distancing, I was dying of boredom since I live alone, and so I decided to do something with the next 36 hours of my life with whatever resources I had. I recorded my vocals on a click track on my bed with an old Chinese condenser microphone a friend gave me two years ago, and sent the track off to an incredibly talented friend of mine, Crehyl, to track the piano on at his place. With the vocal track, I lip synced a selfie video along the walls of my bedroom (which was more difficult, because the attempt was to try and retain camera movements as if there were a DOP operating the phone and my hands felt shorter than I’d imagined). I then sat on about 16 hours of video editing, mostly all trial and error. The idea was to keep it intimate, unpretentious and unembellished (no makeup/hairdo), and self-contained (no pun intended),” explains the Humma Humma (OK Jaanu; 2017) singer about the process of making these videos.

The singer has uploaded two videos on her YouTube channel and plans to make more such videos to keep her fans engaged and uplift their mood.

