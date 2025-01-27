Kolkata, National Award winning actor-director Anjan Dutt on Monday said he wants a quick solution to the Bangladesh issue for the benefit of the film industries in both Kolkata and Dhaka, since the two are big markets for one other. Solution to B’desh issue needed for benefit of film industry in Kolkata, Dhaka: Anjan Dutt

The 72-year-old filmmaker, who has great fan following in the neighbouring country, also said that politics divide people, while art plays the role of the unifying factor.

"I wish there was a quick solution to the present impasse. There is a big market in the field of art and culture which needs to open up for their benefit and also for our benefit,” Dutt told PTI.

There are many sensitive people in Bangladesh, some of them are good film makers, theatre personalities and singers, he said.

“Such a great heritage and tradition should not be sacrificed at the altar of politics," said the filmmaker, adding that he has always been against the interference of politics in the domain of arts.

He said the role of art will prevail over everything else in Bangladesh.

"I have always been against the role of politics in the domain of arts. Politics only divide the people whereas art unites," Dutt said.

He was speaking on the eve of the release of the Bengali film 'Ei Raat Tomar Amar' , in which he has been cast against opposite veteran industry colleague Aparna Sen.

The movie, which tells the story of the bonding between an elderly couple, was directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Dutta said, “I enjoyed acting under Parambrata's direction. I felt at ease him behind the cameras.”

The concept of actor's director is on the decline as filmmakers are now focusing more on lens and drone shots, than on actors on whom they depend, he said adding: “This makes actors helpless in a way."

Talking about the relationship between him and the director of the film, Dutta said, "Since I had cast him in a film at an important stage of his career , Parambrata has evolved more and progressed as an actor in his own trajectory."

