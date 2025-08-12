Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers: When, where to watch Match 11 of The Hundred 2025 live

Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers will take on each other in Match 11 of The Hundred 2025 men and women’s competitions, respectively. Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers(The Hundred)

The men’s team of the Southern Brave, who are already in a good position, after winning two consecutive matches in the tournament - thanks to Michael Bracewell and Leus De Plooy’s heroics in the last game, will be hoping to extend their perfect run.

Meanwhile, Andrew Flintoff and Harry Brook’s Superchargers, who succumbed to their first defeat in this year’s tournament to Marcus Stoinis’ Trent Rockets on Sunday, will be looking to bounce back in the upcoming game, which can prove crucial.

As the tournament has just kicked off, wins in the initial matches can help with the points as well as with the net run rate. Currently, both teams have a healthy NRR.

Match Details:

Match: Southern Brave Men vs Northern Superchargers Men, Match 11

Date: 13th August 2025, Wednesday

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Where to watch: Fancode, via OTTplay Premium

The women’s team of Northern Superchargers are better placed as they along with Southern Brave (W) have both won their first two games, and each team will be looking to extend their winning streak. Moreover, both teams have some brilliant players in the squad including Sophie Devine, Laura Wolvaardt, Bess Heath, Annabel Sutherland and Kate Cross. While the Superchargers are in second position, the Brave are in third in the points table, due to a difference in their NRR. The team that wins on August 12 will climb to the top.

Match Details:

Match: Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women, 11th Match

Date: 13th August 2025, Wednesday

Time: 4.00 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Where to watch: Fancode, via OTTplay Premium

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 in India?

Fans can stream the live action of The Hundred Men and Women’s Competition 2025 on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. They can also watch the matches on Sony Sports Network Channels.

While the single-headers start around 11 PM IST, the double-headers start from 7:30 PM and 10:30 PM IST, respectively.