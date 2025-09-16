Taarak Mehta’s Mayur Vakani reveals the real reason why sister Disha Vakani won’t return as Dayaben

For over seven years, fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been eagerly awaiting the return of the beloved character Dayaben, originally played by Disha Vakani. Despite repeated speculation about her comeback, it now seems that the actor won’t be returning to the long-running sitcom. Disha Vakani will not be returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, as confirmed by her brother Mayur Vakani, citing family commitments.

Mayur talks about Disha's current priorities

In a recent interview with ETimes, Mayur Vakani, who not only plays Daya’s on-screen brother Sundarlal but is also Disha’s real-life sibling, put the rumours to rest, citing her family commitments as the reason for her continued absence.

“I’ve seen her journey closely. I’m two years older than her. One thing I’ve realised is that when you perform with honesty and belief, God’s blessings follow. She truly is blessed, but she’s also worked extremely hard. That’s why people have showered so much love on her as Daya," Mayur said.

Speaking further about Disha’s current life, Mayur added, “Our father always taught us that in life, too, we are actors and we must perform every role sincerely. Right now, she is playing the role of a mother in real life, and she’s doing it with full dedication. I truly believe that this was always in her heart.”

Disha Vakani stepped away from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017 after the birth of her first child. Since then, her return has remained one of the most talked-about topics among fans of the show. Her fans have been requesting her comeback ever since. Recently, the show's producer, Asit Modi, confirmed that the character would soon be back on the show and that auditions for the role were underway.

About TMKOC

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of India’s longest-running and most popular sitcoms, premiered in 2008 on SAB TV. Inspired by Taarak Mehta’s Gujarati column Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah, the show humorously portrays the everyday lives of Gokuldham Society residents. Known for its light-hearted comedy, social messages, and family-friendly content, it stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar, and Sonalika Joshi. Over the years, it has built a massive fanbase and become a cultural icon on Indian television.