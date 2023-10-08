2018 director Jude touches Rajinikanth's feet, takes blessings ahead of Oscar campaign: 'Thalaiver said what a film'

Days after his film 2018 was chosen as India's official entry for the 2024 Academy Awards, director Jude Anthany Joseph met Rajinikanth and took his blessings ahead of his awards campaign. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Jude shared several pictures giving a glimpse inside their meeting. (Also Read | 2018 director Jude Anthany Joseph on film going to Oscars) Rajinikanth and Jude Anthany Joseph met recently.

Jude meets Rajinikanth

In the first post, Jude and Rajinikanth held each other as they smiled for the camera. While Rajinikanth wore a short black kurta and veshti, Jude and seen in a printed white shirt and denims. He captioned the post, "What a wonderful day to start. Can't stop posting the excitement. More photos soon (red heart and heart eyes emojis)."

Rajinikanth and Jude share a conversation

In his second post, Jude shared pictures as he and a few other people spoke to Rajinikanth in a room. As Rajinikanth sat on a chair, Jude and the others sat on a couch. The last photo showed all of them posing together for the camera.

Rajinikanth praises 2018

Jude captioned the post, "Thalaiver said 'What a film Jude, how did you shoot? Amazing work'. And then we sought his blessings for the Oscar journey. Thalaiver said, 'Poyi Oscar kondu vaa, my blessings and prayers'. Thank you, God, for this unforgettable opportunity. And thank you my dear friend Soundharya for making this happen (red heart, heart eyes and folded hands emojis)."

In his last post, Jude shared pictures as he touched Rajinikanth's feet to take his blessings. As he bowed down, Rajinikanth gave his blessings and also folded his hands. Jude also joined his hands out of respect. He simply captioned the post, "Blessed."

About 2018

2018 - Everyone is a Hero released in theatres in May this year. According to the makers, the survival drama had crossed over ₹200 crore at the box office to become the highest-grossing film in Malayalam cinema. It stars Tovino Thomas, Tanvi Ram, Kunchako Boban and Aparna Balamurali. The Malayalam multi-starrer is based on the 2018 Kerala floods. In September it was selected unanimously to represent the country in the best international film category at the Oscars.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON