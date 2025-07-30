90s south stars like Prabhu Deva, Jagapathi Babu, Simran, Meena, Shankar reunite in Goa. Watch

Numerous actors and filmmakers who were a rage in Tollywood and Kollywood in the 90s held a reunion in Goa recently. Pictures and videos of their meet-up while twinning in white are now doing the rounds on social media. Actors Jagapathi Babu, Prabhu Deva, Simran, and Meena, as well as filmmakers Shankar and KS Ravikumar, were present. Numerous actors popular during the 90s held a reunion in Goa recently.

90s stars reunite in Goa

Meena took to Instagram to share numerous pictures of their reunion in Goa, writing, “Memories made. 90s reunion,” as did most of the other actors present there. Maheshwari, Sangavi Kavya Ramesh, Sangitha, Simran, Shweta Konnur Menon, Siva Ranjini, Ooha, KS Ravikumar, Shankar, Lingusamy, Mohan Raja, Prabhu Deva, Srikanth and Jagapathi Babu were present at the reunion.

In a video posted by Sangitha, all the female actors can be seen dancing to Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye from Taal, much to fans’ delight. Numerous people left comments under the pictures and videos like, “No matter how many stars rise today, nothing can replace the golden charm of the 90s! This reunion is a warm hug of nostalgia,” and “All my favorite heroines in one frame.” 90s kids even picked out their favourite actors from the lot.

Celebrity reunions

This is not the first time that celebs from the south industries have come together for a reunion. Before the pandemic, south stars like Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Mohanlal, Sumalatha, Radhika, Sarathkumar and others would all gather in one place to vacation and party together.

It looks like these stars were inspired by them to hold a reunion of their own now. Pictures they shared on social media show them having a ball by the beach, taking yacht rides, enjoying the sunsets and more. Some of the celebrities present there even came with their families and children to catch up with colleagues and friends.