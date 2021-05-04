Actor Pia Bajpiee loses brother to Covid-19, hours after she tweeted for help finding him hospital bed

Hours after she put out a request for emergency medical help for her brother, actor Pia Bajpiee lost him. Pia's brother was in need of immediate medical help, and a hospital bed with ventilator, in Farrukabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Pia tweeted early Tuesday morning, "I need urgent help in district Farukhabad , kayamganj block .UP.. a bed wd ventilator ..my brother is dying ..any lead plz Plz Contact if u know anybody -9415191852 Abhishek.. we are already in mess."

She added, "plz call only if u know anyone ..we are already in mess. Plz."

I need urgent help in district Farukhabad , kayamganj block .UP.. a bed wd ventilator ..my brother is dying ..any lead plz help 🙏 Plz Contact if u know anybody -9415191852 Abhishek.. we are already in mess — Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) May 4, 2021





Pia later wrote on Twitter, "my brother is no more..." From the time when she first sought help, till his death, Pia sent out many tweets, tagging various volunteers and political leaders. She also urged them to either call her or share a contact where she could call.

my brother is no more... — Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) May 4, 2021

Many industry colleagues, including Vineet Kumar Singh, filmmakers Nila Madhab Panda, Guneet Monga and Onir, among others, shared their condolence messages on her post.

Pia has been helping many as India fights the second wave of ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She has been amplifying several calls of distress over the past few weeks on social media.

Pia is best known for Venkat Prabhu's comedy Goa and Saro in K V Anand's Ko. She has also worked in Hindi films such as Randeep Hooda's Laal Rang and Mirza Juuliet.





Last month, she had posted a throwback picture on Instagram to talk about the importance of ignoring one's desires amid tough times. "#throwback we can’t always control the events that happen in our life.sometime u need to surrender ur desire to force a situation to happen ur way.let go & allow divine intervention to take the lead.one day u wl look back n realise why things needed to happen the way they did," she wrote.

