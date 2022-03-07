Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is 'back again in the hospital', shares pics and a message for her followers

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has shared pictures of herself from a hospital as she got admitted for the second time this year. The director, who was hospitalised last month after she contracted Covid-19, revealed that her second hospitalisation was due to complaints of fever and vertigo. In a note on her Instagram account on Monday, Aishwaryaa updated her followers about her health and also expressed gratitude towards her doctor for checking up on her. Also Read: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth tests Covid-19 positive, says she got admitted to hospital

Sharing a series of pictures of herself and her doctor from the hospital bed, Aishwaryaa wrote, “Life before covid and post covid… back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not!" She was dressed in hospital robes and had a drip inserted into her hand. The doctor had her hands on Aishwaryaa's shoulders and both of them were laughing and smiling in the pictures.

Thanking the medical professional, Aishwaryaa wrote, "when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you …it (hospitalisation) doesn’t feel that bad. What a start to women’s day eve for me to meet with you! Honour ma’am."

Aishwaryaa's fans and celebrities dropped in comments on the post to wish her a speedy recovery. Filmmaker Gitanjali Selvaraghavan, who is married to Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan, also commented on the post.

"Ugh feel better soon!! It’s like post covid you have an entirely new body," she wrote, referring to Aishwaryaa's hospitalisation in February this year due to her Covid-19 diagnosis. Actor Archana Chandhoke commented, "Get well soon ma!! In my prayers," adding a heart-eyes emoji.

A fan wished Aishwaryaa luck for her upcoming song as well. "Sending you loads of strength and peace! Get well soon! God speed! I hope you are taking care of your mental and emotional health as well! And all the very best for your song release tomorrow! Can't wait to see what you have in store for us!" the fan wrote.

Aishwaryaa's upcoming album song Musafir, for which she has collaborated with Ankit Tiwari, will release on Tuesday, March 8, on the occasion of International Women's day.

