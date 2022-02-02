Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth tests Covid-19 positive, says she got admitted to hospital

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, on Tuesday night, took to Instagram to announce that she has tested positive for Covid-19, despite taking all the necessary precautions. In her note, Aishwaryaa added that she got admitted to the hospital and requested people to ‘stay safe.’

Sharing a selfie from what appears to be the hospital room, Aishwaryaa wrote: “Tested positive even after all precautions. Got admitted. Please mask up, get vaccinated and be safe. Bring it on 2022! We’ll see what more is that you have in store for me."

Filmmaker Gitanjali Selvaraghavan wished Aishwaryaa a speedy recovery. “Get well soon love,” she wrote. Her post was also showered with “Take care ma'am” comments from fans.

Just last month, Aishwaryaa was in Hyderabad prepping with her team for a music video which will be released on Valentine’s Day. A glimpse of the prep session was shared by Bayfilms on their Instagram page. “Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth starts prep for her music video. PPM in full swing in Hyd. Directed by @aishwaryaa_r_dhanush and produced by @kumartaurani @pprernaarora and @bayfilms_llp. It will release on #ValentinesDay," read the post.

Aishwaryaa made her directorial debut with Tamil film 3, starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan. Her second film was Tamil heist comedy Vai Raja Vai. In 2017, she directed a documentary titled Cinema Veeran, based on the life of stuntmen in the Tamil film industry.

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush recently announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. In identical posts, they wrote: "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate." The former couple also urged people to respect their decision and give them privacy.

Aishwarya shared the same statement on her Instagram page, writing: “No caption needed. Only your understanding and love are necessary.”

Also read: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth seen for first time since separation from Dhanush. See pic from her day back at work

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, who got married in 2004, have two sons, Lingaa and Yatra.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON