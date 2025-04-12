Are Anupama Parameswaran, Dhruv Vikram dating? Reddit uncovers their shared Spotify playlist and ‘kissing pic’

Reddit recently went into overdrive over a supposed kissing picture of Anupama Parameswaran and actor Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram, which they spotted in a supposedly shared Spotify list. While some fans believed the two were dating, others wondered if it was just PR for their upcoming film Bison with Mari Selvaraj. (Also Read: Hundreds of fans line up to see Rajinikanth as he shoots Jailer 2 in Kerala with Ramya Krishnan. See pics) Fans think Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram are dating for this reason.

Are Anupama Parameswaran, Dhruv Vikram dating?

On Reddit’s Kollywood and Mollywood groups, fans posted the screenshot of a Spotify list titled Blue Moon made by a user called Anupama Parameswaran. While making usernames based on your favourite stars is common, the display image made everyone take a pause.

The picture shows a woman, who looks like Anupama, kissing a man who looks like Dhruv. While the authenticity of the screenshot or image could not be verified by Hindustan Times, fans were split between thinking they’re dating to brushing it off as PR. Anupama or Dhruv are yet to address these rumours.

Reddit reacts to dating rumours

“OMG. Are Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram dating?” wrote a Redditor posting a screengrab of the playlist with the picture on various movie groups. “Now they deleted this playlist or made private I guess,” commented one fan who searched for the playlist. Another wrote, “The playlist is removed now…so I guess it’s true.”

Some people, however, thought it was silly to think Anupama or Dhruv would use their real names or pictures on Spotify. “Is it PR for their new movie? Why would they share their Spotify playlist for the public,” wrote one fan. Another questioned, “It’s really sus. I mean, why would they use a public Spotify playlist with their full names and an album cover kissing like that?”

Upcoming work

Anupama was last seen in Dragon this year. She will soon star in Lockdown, Paradha, Pet Detective and JSK Truth Shall Always, apart from Bison. Last seen in Mahaan, Dhruv has signed only Bison and is banking on the sports drama to give him a foothold in the industry. Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal and Kalaiyarasan also star in it.