‘Arrest Vijay’ say Twitter users as death toll rises to 31 after stampede at rally, harrowing images surface

Twitter is baying for blood after a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally on September 27, Saturday in Tamil Nadu's Karur. As many as 31 people have died and many other injured, as per the latest reports on ANI. Overcrowded rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu.(PTI)

A massive crowd at Vijay's election campaign in Karur turned chaotic on Saturday evening, resulting in a stampede that left 31 people dead and several injured.

Multiple attendees had reportedly fainted during the rally, and some of them were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Sources claimed that the overcrowding at the venue triggered the panic and subsequent stampede situation.

Reactions on social media

On social media, people are calling for Vijay's arrest. “The brutal incident that happened due to Vijay’s delay, despite him saying he would come at 12 o’clock. Oh police, stop fooling around and arrest Vijay,” read a tweet.

“I didn’t want to say this time but I have to remind you — 40+ lives lost in a #stampede at actor #Vijay’s rally in Karur, including kids. When RCB’s celebration saw chaos, some CSK fans were crying ‘Arrest Virat Kohli’. So by that same logic should Vijay be arrested too?," read another tweet.

"My take @tnpoliceoffl it is your duty to arrest TVK Founder Vijay , it is a issue innocent have died,"wrote a person. “#ArrestVijay He should be held responsible," said another.

What happened at the rally?

Even as Vijay was addressing the massive gathering from atop his campaign vehicle, he halted his speech mid-way when many workers raised alarm after noticing that people were fainting and falling down.

Many who fainted were waiting for hours together to see Vijay, and it included children.

Vijay himself requested a way for the ambulance and he threw water bottles from atop his campaign vehicle and also announced that a child had gone missing. He also urged police to come forward to help.

While those who fainted were rushed to hospitals, Vijay continued his speech. However, he ended it soon and abruptly sensing the abnormal stampede-like situation at a section of the pretty huge gathering.

The CM said, "news from Karur is worrying". He said he has instructed Ministers Ma Subramanian, Anbil Mahesh and the District Collector to provide immediate support to the affected people.