Coolie release: Rajinikanth fans dance on dhol outside theatre, stop screening at his entry. Watch

Lokesh Kanagaraj's highly anticipated film Coolie was finally released on August 14, bringing back Rajinikanth on the big screen. The film’s release was met with massive enthusiasm from fans, with people dancing to the beat of the dhol in front of the theatre, showering Rajinikanth's posters with milk. The fans were so excited that they even stopped the show inside the theatre at the hero's entry to celebrate. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie is clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.

Coolie opens with much fanfare

Social media is buzzing with visuals and videos of fans celebrating Rajinikanth's return to the big screen. Several fans of the actor were spotted at the cinema halls early in the morning.

In some videos, fans are seen pouring milk on a giant poster of actor Rajinikanth in celebration of the release of his film. Other videos show fans dancing to dhol beats outside the theatre and even inside the hall. Some videos also show them dancing on the elevator while heading to the screening.

Another video doing the rounds on social media shows the theatre audience going wild as Rajinikanth makes his entry on screen – they are seen cheering, standing up from their seats, and dancing in excitement.

More videos show fans having a blast with their families, dancing, and taking photos in front of the huge Coolie posters.

About Coolie

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie is one of the anticipated films of the year. Produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR and Monisha Blessy. It also features Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.

The film’s synopsis has been kept under wraps by the team, but the British Board of Film Classification described it as: “A mysterious man takes a stand against a corrupt syndicate exploiting and abusing the workers of a port town in this action drama.” According to Sacnilk, the film has done well in pre-sales, hitting the ₹100 crore mark for its opening weekend and selling over 12 lakh tickets on its opening day.