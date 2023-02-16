Dhanush stuns fans by singing in Telugu at SIR pre-release event: 'Doesn’t even sound like him'. Watch

Actor Dhanush, who is looking forward to the release of his bilingual film Sir, stunned fans by effortlessly singing in Telugu at the pre-release event in Hyderabad. A clip from the event has surfaced on social media and fans can’t stop raving about his voice. Some also pointed out how comfortably he sang in the language. Also read: Vaathi trailer: Dhanush’s film is about privatisation of education

At the event, Dhanush wore a white kurta with pyjamas. He sang the song Mastaaru Mastaaru from his movie. It was an impromptu performance which caught the audience by surprise as they kept clapping for him throughout the song.

Dhanush took a little help as he looked up at the lyrics on his phone. Filmmaker Trivikram stood next to him on stage alongside others. All of them cheered for him and even recorded the moment using their phones.

Reacting to the video, fans hailed Dhanush’s voice and his effortless singing in the comments. One user wrote in Telugu. “Doesn’t even sound like Dhanush. What a voice.” “Arre wah. #Dhanush just rocked it without instruments. Perfect in tune and specially Telugu in his voice is so good. Made me like this song, ” added another one.

Directed by Venky Atluri, Sir has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil. It’s titled Sir in Telugu and Vaathi in Tamil. Both versions of the film release worldwide on Friday.

Talking about the film, Venky Atluri recently said in a press interaction that some incidents from his student life inspired him to make Vaathi. “I finished my class 12th around 1998. That’s when the private schools were really flourishing and were slowly taking over the government schools. It had become a big issue back then and even got the government involved to sort this issue. Some of these events inspired me to make Vaathi," he said.

He further added that the film, which is set in the 1990s, will shine the spotlight on privatisation of the education system and how one man fought against it.

The film marks Dhanush’s debut in the Telugu industry. It also stars Samyuktha and Samuthirakani in key roles.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently filming his upcoming Tamil action-thriller Captain Miller, which marks his maiden collaboration with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran.

