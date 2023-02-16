Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Dhanush stuns fans by singing in Telugu at SIR pre-release event: 'Doesn’t even sound like him'. Watch

Dhanush stuns fans by singing in Telugu at SIR pre-release event: 'Doesn’t even sound like him'. Watch

tamil cinema
Published on Feb 16, 2023 02:59 PM IST

Dhanush treated fans to an impromptu performance at a promotional event in Hyderabad for his upcoming film Sir. He sang in Telugu language.

Dhanush at a pre-release event of Sir in Hyderabad.(Twitter.)
Dhanush at a pre-release event of Sir in Hyderabad.(Twitter.)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Dhanush, who is looking forward to the release of his bilingual film Sir, stunned fans by effortlessly singing in Telugu at the pre-release event in Hyderabad. A clip from the event has surfaced on social media and fans can’t stop raving about his voice. Some also pointed out how comfortably he sang in the language. Also read: Vaathi trailer: Dhanush’s film is about privatisation of education

At the event, Dhanush wore a white kurta with pyjamas. He sang the song Mastaaru Mastaaru from his movie. It was an impromptu performance which caught the audience by surprise as they kept clapping for him throughout the song.

Dhanush took a little help as he looked up at the lyrics on his phone. Filmmaker Trivikram stood next to him on stage alongside others. All of them cheered for him and even recorded the moment using their phones.

Reacting to the video, fans hailed Dhanush’s voice and his effortless singing in the comments. One user wrote in Telugu. “Doesn’t even sound like Dhanush. What a voice.” “Arre wah. #Dhanush just rocked it without instruments. Perfect in tune and specially Telugu in his voice is so good. Made me like this song, ” added another one.

Directed by Venky Atluri, Sir has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil. It’s titled Sir in Telugu and Vaathi in Tamil. Both versions of the film release worldwide on Friday.

Talking about the film, Venky Atluri recently said in a press interaction that some incidents from his student life inspired him to make Vaathi. “I finished my class 12th around 1998. That’s when the private schools were really flourishing and were slowly taking over the government schools. It had become a big issue back then and even got the government involved to sort this issue. Some of these events inspired me to make Vaathi," he said.

He further added that the film, which is set in the 1990s, will shine the spotlight on privatisation of the education system and how one man fought against it.

The film marks Dhanush’s debut in the Telugu industry. It also stars Samyuktha and Samuthirakani in key roles.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently filming his upcoming Tamil action-thriller Captain Miller, which marks his maiden collaboration with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dhanush
dhanush

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out