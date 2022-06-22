Dhanush shares fun pic from cricket match on son Linga's 12th birthday, calls him 'light of my life'

Actor Dhanush shared a picture with his son Linga on Tuesday. Sharing the group photo, Dhanush wished him on his birthday. In the picture, Dhanush, Linga and their family and friends were seen posing for the camera with their cricket bats and ball, after a match. Also Read: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth finally removes Dhanush's name from hers on Instagram, fans realise 'divorce is still happening'

Sharing the picture, Dhanush wrote, “Happy happy birthday my Linga baby. Thank you for being the light of my life.” In the photo, Linga is seen sitting on Dhanush's shoulders as they posed for the photo. One fan commented on the post, “Your smile melts my heart." Another one wrote, “OMG Thalaiva.”

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, daughter of actor Rajinikanth, married in 2004. They are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. In January 2022, they announced their divorce.

In January, the former couple shared a statement announcing their separation on their respective social media accounts. "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush shared in a note on Twitter. Also Read: Dhanush calls ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ‘friend’, congratulates her for new song; fan says 'Kanye take notes'

In March, Aishwarya released her new music video and Dhanush took to Twitter to wish her. Sharing the song video, Dhanush tweeted, “Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush on your music video #payani. God Bless." Aishwaryaa reacted to his tweet and wrote, “Thank you Dhanush….Godspeed.”

