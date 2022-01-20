Dhanush’s father says actor and wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth aren't divorced, calls it ‘regular family fight’

Days after actor Dhanush and wife Aishwaryaa announced their separation after 18 years of marriage, his father Kasthuri Raja has denied that the two are headed for a divorce. Dhanush's father has referred to the split as a ‘family quarrel.’

Aishwaryaa is the elder daughter of superstar Rajinikanth and has two sons with Dhanush, 15-year-old Yatra and 11-year-old Linga.

Kasturi Raja told Dailythandhi newspaper that a disagreement has taken place between Dhanush and Aishwaryaa. He said, "Dhanush and Aishwarya are not divorced. It's just a fight between them due to differences of opinion. So it was a routine family fight. Presently both are out of town and staying in Hyderabad. I talked to them via phone and advised them too."

Dhanush had announced separation from wife Aishwaryaa on January 17. The two shared a joint statement on their respective social media accounts. Dhanush wrote, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.”

Last year, sharing a picture with his father-in-law Rajinikanth after the National Awards, Dhanush had written on Instagram, “To win a National Award for best actor on the same stage where my Thalaivar was winning the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award was just indescribable. Thank you to the National award jury for bestowing me with this honour. Also Thank you to the press and media for your constant support.”

Rajinikanth had also called Dhanush “a good father and husband” at the Kaala music launch in 2018.

