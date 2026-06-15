Did Raghava Lawrence compare people to stray dogs? Actor says he's ‘not heartless’ after massive backlash

Recently, dancer-turned-actor Raghava Lawrence spoke to the press about his political entry and in support of Tamil Nadu chief minister-actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. However, as clips from the press meet circulated, he began receiving flak for supposedly comparing people to stray dogs. After the backlash, Lawrence took to his social media to clarify his statement. Raghava Lawrence recently announced his entry into politics after a long career in films.

What did Raghava Lawrence say? Lawrence spoke to the press about the video he recently made to announce his political entry. He also spoke about the current TN government formed by Vijay and said, “If you ask me how this government has functioned in a month, I would say it has done well. It looks superb. We move into a new house after visiting it once or twice. However, it is only when we begin living there that we gradually discover there are issues with the pipes or fans,” he said.

Continuing his analogy, he added, “Even a stray dog in the neighbourhood will bark at us. We may have to offer it biscuits or even biryani so that it becomes familiar with us. If that is the case with a house and a dog, imagine being given a state to govern. Give them some time. Think positively. You wanted change, and now change is here. I feel things will improve if they are given time.”

Why is he receiving backlash? However, when shortened clips from the interview began circulating, many took offence at the suggestion that people were like stray dogs. “Raghava Lawrence's comparison of TN People with stray dogs creates issue. Looks like he said something spontaneously. He should have stated, it takes time even for owners to know what their beloved one love and need,” opined one X (formerly Twitter).

“Is he mentioned this way or our understanding is incorrect which is true if he truly said people are dogs that relate is very bad he should apology to people for sure, even for eg he shouldn’t used such words rather he could have taken better example, so sad,” wrote another. “If this quote is accurate, @offl_Lawrence has given the fastest crash course on power arrogance. Questioning the government is not barking. It is democracy,” wrote one X user.