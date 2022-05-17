Don box office collection day 3: Sivakarthikeyan’s comedy-drama mints 47.5 crore worldwide on opening weekend

Sivakarthikeyan’s latest release Don has set the cash registers on fire. The coming-of-age drama, which predominantly unfolds inside a college campus, has minted ₹47.50 crore in its opening weekend worldwide, as per film trade analysts. Also read: Don review: Sivakarthikeyan’s film is a predictable but likeable coming-of-age drama held together by good performances

Directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, Don follows the life of Sivakarthikeyan’s character who wants to figure out his talent and settle down in life without having to study. For the most part, the film works as a heartwarming comedy but for the last 20 minutes it becomes a moving drama.

Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to reveal that the film has collected Rs. 47.50 crore in its opening weekend. “For the 3-days opening weekend, actor @Sivakarthikeyan’s Don has grossed ₹ 47.50 crs at the WW Box Office. Excellent Opening. Is doing well everywhere (sic).”

Ramesh Bala shared the box office numbers of Don on Twitter.

The Hindustan Times review described the film as a coming-of-age drama in which the drama works more effectively than the comedy. “In Cibi Chakravarthy’s debut film Don, which stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, the drama works more effectively than the comedy which makes up for about 80 percent of the movie. It’s the emotional core, anchored by a very strong father-son relationship angle, that makes the movie likeable and relatable more than the college portion which could’ve been funnier. In an otherwise predictable film about the hero’s journey of self-exploration, it’s the latter half that gives it some semblance and makes it wholesome.”

The film, which has been produced by Sivakarthikeyan himself, also stars SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani and Priyanka Arul Mohan among others. This is the second blockbuster in a row for Sivakarthikeyan, whose last release Doctor went on to mint over ₹100 crore from Tamil Nadu alone.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail