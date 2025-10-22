Dude box office collection day 6: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju film breezes past 50 crore despite dip

Dude box office collection day 6: Keerthiswaran’s rom-com, Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, released in theatres on 17 October to mixed reviews. Banking on decent word of mouth and the Diwali holiday, the film has now crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India. Dude box office collection day 6: Pradeep Ranganathan plays the lead role in the film.

Dude box office collection

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dude collected an estimated ₹3.75 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹ 54.05 crore. The film had a strong opening of ₹9.75 crore, with collections continuing to pick up over the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the film made ₹10.4 crore and ₹10.6 crore respectively. The film also did well on Monday, thanks to the Diwali holiday, bringing in ₹10.8 crore.

On Tuesday, it saw an 18% dip, bringing in ₹8.75 crore, a good number despite being a weekday. It remains to be seen how much the film makes by the end of its first week. The film has so far outperformed Pradeep’s previous films, Love Today (2022) and Dragon (2025), which collected ₹19.55 crore and ₹46.15 crore by day 6. Dude has crossed the ₹95 crore mark worldwide by day 5.

About Dude

Dude marks the debut of director Keerthiswaran and music composer Sai Abhyankar. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It tells the story of youngsters Agan (Pradeep) and Kural (Mamitha) who find themselves in a bind after she proposes marriage to him. In a series of events, the move leads to new revelations about their family that neither of them is equipped to handle. The lead actors received praise for their performances, as did the music composer. The film was criticised for the second half and the way it handled the story.