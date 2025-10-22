Search
Oct 22, 2025
Dude box office collection day 6: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju film breezes past 50 crore despite dip

Updated on: Oct 22, 2025 11:01 pm IST

Dude box office collection day 6: Keerthiswaran's rom-com with Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju is holding its own on weekdays. 

Dude box office collection day 6: Keerthiswaran’s rom-com, Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, released in theatres on 17 October to mixed reviews. Banking on decent word of mouth and the Diwali holiday, the film has now crossed the 50 crore mark in India.

Dude box office collection day 6: Pradeep Ranganathan plays the lead role in the film.
Dude box office collection

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dude collected an estimated 3.75 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its total domestic collection to 54.05 crore. The film had a strong opening of 9.75 crore, with collections continuing to pick up over the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the film made 10.4 crore and 10.6 crore respectively. The film also did well on Monday, thanks to the Diwali holiday, bringing in 10.8 crore.

On Tuesday, it saw an 18% dip, bringing in 8.75 crore, a good number despite being a weekday. It remains to be seen how much the film makes by the end of its first week. The film has so far outperformed Pradeep’s previous films, Love Today (2022) and Dragon (2025), which collected 19.55 crore and 46.15 crore by day 6. Dude has crossed the 95 crore mark worldwide by day 5.

About Dude

Dude marks the debut of director Keerthiswaran and music composer Sai Abhyankar. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It tells the story of youngsters Agan (Pradeep) and Kural (Mamitha) who find themselves in a bind after she proposes marriage to him. In a series of events, the move leads to new revelations about their family that neither of them is equipped to handle. The lead actors received praise for their performances, as did the music composer. The film was criticised for the second half and the way it handled the story.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
