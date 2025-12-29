First show of Vijay's Jana Nayagan will not be held at 4 AM in Kerala for this reason, makers clarify

Thalapathy Vijay is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Jana Nayagan. It will be his last release, as he intends to quit acting and focus on his political career. It was previously announced that the makers of Jana Nayagan have received permission to screen the first show as early as 4.00 AM on the day of release. However, in a new statement shared by the makers, it has been revealed that the first show will not take place at 4.00 AM. Jana Nayagan: Vijay will contest in the Tamil Nadu elections and the H Vinoth-directorial is touted to be his last film.

Why was the 4.00 AM show cancelled?

In a new statement, SSR Entertainments announced that instead of 4 AM, Jana Nayagan will have its first screening at 6 AM. The statement read, “We have every possible effort to conduct the first show of Jana Nayagan in Kerala at 4.00 AM. Initially, permission for 4.00 AM show was granted by the producer's side. However due to the current situation and certain issues arising in Tamil Nadu, the 4.00 AM show could not be approved.”

“Therefore the first show of Jana Nayagan in Kerala will be at 6.00 AM. We sincerely apologise to all Kerala Thalapathy fans for the inconvenience caused. We strongly believe that January 9, the 6.00 AM show will be wholeheartedly supported and made a grand success by the fans,” concluded the statement.

The caption read, “With respect and gratitude to Kerala Thalapathy fans. The first show of Jananayakan will be at 6:00 AM. Let’s celebrate together.”

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan will also star Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and others. Given that Vijay plans to contest in 2026 Tamil Nadu elections with his newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), this will be his final film. He even confirmed the same at a rally in February and stated that his 69th film will mark the end of his acting career while addressing critics who questioned the transition. He reiterated that he would like to focus on politics, committing himself to the welfare of the people instead.