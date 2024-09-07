GOAT box office collection day 2: Vijay's film witnesses dip but earns nearly 70 crore in India

GOAT box office collection day 2: The film witnessed a dip in its numbers on Friday in India. According to Sacnilk.com, the action film earned over ₹68 crore on the second day of its release. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film stars Vijay in the lead role. (Also Read | GOAT movie review: This Thalapathy Vijay-Venkat Prabhu film is an action-packed, wholesome entertainer) GOAT box office collection day 2: Vijay has a double role in the film.

GOAT India box office collection

The film minted ₹44 crore (Tamil: ₹39.15 crore; Hindi: ₹1.85 crore; Telugu: ₹3 crore) on Thursday. It earned around ₹24.75 crore (Tamil: ₹22 crore; Hindi: ₹1.5 crore; Telugu: ₹1.25 crore) nett in India on its second day for all languages, as per early estimates. So far, it earned ₹68.75 crore [Tamil: ₹61.15 crore; Hindi: ₹3.35 crore; Telugu: ₹4.25 crore] in India. It had an overall 60.38% Tamil occupancy on Friday.

GOAT review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Director Venkat Prabhu must first be lauded for writing a story that travels the world and has family sentiment, action, humour and drama interlaced with twists and plenty of tributes. He has given Thalapathy Vijay a story that is quite different from the Tamil star’s last few outings and it’s refreshing. Vijay is seen in two roles and the two characters are radically quite different and that’s what makes it interesting. Venkat Prabhu has loaded the film with a lot of tributes starting from Captain Vijayanath, SPB and Ajith’s Mankatha hook step to his late cousin, Bhavatharini, and numerous Vijay films."

About GOAT

GOAT is tipped to be a period science fiction film. The ensemble cast also includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, Ajay Raj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, and VTV Ganesh among others.

Vijay left his fans in awe with his action-packed avatar in the trailer. It introduced Vijay as a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The trailer gives a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father-son duo. The film is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment.