Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 6: Ajith Kumar film shows dip amid controversy with Ilaiyaraaja

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 6: Adhik Ravichandran’s Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Good Bad Ugly is doing well at the box office despite a shaky start. According to Sacnilk, the film however showed a dip on Tuesday amid controversy with Ilaiyaraaja over songs, bringing in ₹106.82 crore net in India. (Also Read: Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 5: Ajith Kumar's ‘sambavam’ is now highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025) Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 6: Ajith Kumar in a still from the Adhik Ravichandran film.

Good Bad Ugly box office collection

The trade website reports that Good Bad Ugly collected an estimated ₹5.52 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking the total to ₹106.82 crore net. The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark on Monday with a ₹15 crore collection and made ₹171.50 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. The film opened to ₹29.25 crore and saw a dip on its first Friday, too, but remained steady through the week after a terrific weekend. The film made ₹100 crore gross in Tamil Nadu alone.

Ilaiyaraaja sends legal notice to Good Bad Ugly producers

Ilaiyaraaja sent a legal notice to the producers of Good Bad Ugly demanding a written apology and compensation of ₹5 crore for using his songs in the film without his permission. Producer Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers however told Hindustan Times, “We have taken permission from all the music labels required for the songs we used in the film. The labels hold the rights, so we have followed protocol and taken NOCs from them. We have done things by the book.”

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly tells the story of a gangster called Red Dragon, aka AK (Ajith), who atones for his sins so he can be with his wife Ramya (Trisha) and their son again. However, things take a turn for the worse when he’s forced to tap into his dark side to save his family.