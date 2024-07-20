Indian 2 box office collection day 8: Kamal Haasan film dips further, earns just over 1 crore

Indian 2 box office collection day 8: The Kamal Haasan film has witnessed another dip in its earnings. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has collected nearly ₹72 crore in India. Indian 2 was one of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year. (Also Read | Indian 2 movie review: Kamal Haasan's film is visually striking, but filled with political sermons) Kamal Haasan in a still from Indian 2.

Indian 2 domestic box office

The week one collection of the film is ₹70.4 crore [Tamil: ₹48.7 crore; Hindi: ₹5.4 crore; Telugu: ₹16.3 crore]. On day 8, the film earned ₹1.15 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹71.55 crore. Indian 2 had an overall 12.82% Tamil occupancy on Friday.

About Indian 2

The Tamil film saw the reunion of two big names – Kamal Haasan and director S Shankar, after 28 years. Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 cult film Indian, directed by Shankar. In the film, Kamal revives the role of Senapathy, called 'Indian Thatha' lovingly by fans, who fights corruption, armed with the ancient martial art practice of India, 'varma kalai.' It also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, S J Suryah, Bobby Simha, Gulshan Grover and late Nedumudi Venu. Indian 2 is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.

Indian 2 music

Prior to release, on July 11, Shankar took to X to announce that some of the theme music of Indian for Senapathy will return in its sequel. "Thanks to @arrahman and @anirudhofficial," he had posted on X. The music for the original film was by AR Rahman, while Anirudh composed the music for the sequel.

More about Indian 2, Kamal's character

The decision to revive Senapathy's character, who would be 106 years old as per the plot, was one of the questions the Indian 2 team had to often field when they met the press during promotional tours. At one such press conference in Mumbai in June, Kamal had joked that he would like to act even when he turns 120 years old.

Shankar had defended his decision by pointing out to a 120-year-old Chinese martial artist. "There is a martial art master in China, his name is Lu Zijian. At the age of 120 he is performing martial arts, he is flying and kicking and all. This Senapathy character is also a master, master in an ancient martial art called Varma," Shankar had said as quoted by news agency PTI.